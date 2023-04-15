Utica Coffee Roasting Company

Utica is a city on the rise; visit Utica Coffee Roasting Company to support local entrepreneurship, and check out the city's collection of public murals. (Rosalyn Impink photo)

If you’re passing through upstate New York this sum­mer, make your way to the foot of the Adiron­dack Mountains and visit Utica on the Mohawk Riv­er. Once a textile powerhouse, this Rust Belt city has seen ups and downs over the dec­ades, but is roaring back as a cultural destination.

Utica is an arts city through and through — turn any corner and stumble upon one of the city’s brilliant murals, celebrating the community and its culture. Public art is ubiquitous in Utica, making for a fun exploration of the ci­ty’s hidden treasures.

No trip to Utica is complete without visiting the Munson, a longstanding cul­­tural institution in the city and a major arts destination. The museum is home to works by Ameri­can icons including Augus­tus Saint-Gaudens, Gilbert Stuart, and Thomas Cole; one of two original sets of Cole’s masterwork series “The Voyage of Life” is on exhibit — the other belongs to the National Gallery in Washington DC.

The museum also features a robust American decorative Art collection, including Utica-made pottery, as well as contemporary works from Georgia O’Keefe, Edward Hopper, Carrie Mae Weems, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, and Jackson Pollock. Europe­an offerings include works by Picasso, Dali, Lege, Mon­drian, and more.

The museum was de­sign­ed by architect Philip Johnson and was completed in 1960 in the heart of Utica. The geometric de­sign places the concrete cube above glass-window­ed offices, giving the im­pression that the building is floating off the ground. The campus, which in­cludes a school of art and performing arts division, consists of 25 buildings sup­porting educational, re­search, and creative en­deavors.

Even the museum’s ty­po­graphy is historic, created by graphic designer Elaine Lustig Cohen, whose other works include signage for Manhattan’s Sea­gram Building, General Mo­tors, the FAA, and the Jewish Museum in New York City.

The museum recently an­nounced its name change from Munson-Williams-Proctor to simply Munson, as part of a long-term strategic plan to redesign the museum’s campus and further integrate into the community. Now 104 years old, the museum enjoys a strong partnership with the Pratt Institute in Brook­lyn, welcoming students to the institute to start their arts careers.

The museum’s former name, the Munson-Wil­liams-Proctor Arts Insti­tute, reflects three generations of the museum’s founding family: Alfred Munson, his daughter Hel­en Munson Wiliams, and her daughter Rachel Mun­son Williams Proctor.

Utica is home to a number of craft breweries and distilleries, making this a must-see destination for beer and wine aficionados. The city is also family-friendly — the Utica Zoo, now over 100 years old, boasts an impressive rec­ord of conservation of critically endangered species, including red pandas, Mex­ican wolves, and Califor­nia sea lions.

Foodies will find Utica to be a hub of culinary entrepreneurship, making this city the perfect place to stop for lunch or a snack in Central New York. Af­ter all, Utica invented the iconic black and white (or half moon) cookie, chicken riggies, and spicy Uti­ca greens.

Utica Bread, founded in 2015, is the city’s premier bakery, with four locations in the greater Utica area serving up fresh artisan loaves daily. The Eu­ro­pe­an style adopted by the bakery produces perfectly crusty exteriors and soft interiors. Get there early in the day to avoid missing out.

Refuel on your trip by visiting Utica Coffee Roas­ting Company. Founded in 2002 with the mission of revitalizing an economically depressed area of the city, the company has ex­panded to include a roasting and education center and production facility and focuses on local businesses, local hiring, and lo­cal sourcing.

Staples of the company’s offering include Wake The Hell Up!, an ultra-caffein­ated coffee delicately balancing flavors and caffeine, and an extensive line of flavored blends available for purchase, cannoli, Adirondack blueberry, chocolate amaretto, cinnamon bun, peanut butter cup, and southern pe­can, to name just a few.

Utica is an undiscovered gem of Central New York. Stop by and see the arts, culture, and food this small city has to offer.

Learn more at www.cityofutica.com, and order cof­fee at www.uticacoffeeroas­ting.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.