If you’re passing through upstate New York this summer, make your way to the foot of the Adirondack Mountains and visit Utica on the Mohawk River. Once a textile powerhouse, this Rust Belt city has seen ups and downs over the decades, but is roaring back as a cultural destination.
Utica is an arts city through and through — turn any corner and stumble upon one of the city’s brilliant murals, celebrating the community and its culture. Public art is ubiquitous in Utica, making for a fun exploration of the city’s hidden treasures.
No trip to Utica is complete without visiting the Munson, a longstanding cultural institution in the city and a major arts destination. The museum is home to works by American icons including Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Gilbert Stuart, and Thomas Cole; one of two original sets of Cole’s masterwork series “The Voyage of Life” is on exhibit — the other belongs to the National Gallery in Washington DC.
The museum also features a robust American decorative Art collection, including Utica-made pottery, as well as contemporary works from Georgia O’Keefe, Edward Hopper, Carrie Mae Weems, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, and Jackson Pollock. European offerings include works by Picasso, Dali, Lege, Mondrian, and more.
The museum was designed by architect Philip Johnson and was completed in 1960 in the heart of Utica. The geometric design places the concrete cube above glass-windowed offices, giving the impression that the building is floating off the ground. The campus, which includes a school of art and performing arts division, consists of 25 buildings supporting educational, research, and creative endeavors.
Even the museum’s typography is historic, created by graphic designer Elaine Lustig Cohen, whose other works include signage for Manhattan’s Seagram Building, General Motors, the FAA, and the Jewish Museum in New York City.
The museum recently announced its name change from Munson-Williams-Proctor to simply Munson, as part of a long-term strategic plan to redesign the museum’s campus and further integrate into the community. Now 104 years old, the museum enjoys a strong partnership with the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, welcoming students to the institute to start their arts careers.
The museum’s former name, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, reflects three generations of the museum’s founding family: Alfred Munson, his daughter Helen Munson Wiliams, and her daughter Rachel Munson Williams Proctor.
Utica is home to a number of craft breweries and distilleries, making this a must-see destination for beer and wine aficionados. The city is also family-friendly — the Utica Zoo, now over 100 years old, boasts an impressive record of conservation of critically endangered species, including red pandas, Mexican wolves, and California sea lions.
Foodies will find Utica to be a hub of culinary entrepreneurship, making this city the perfect place to stop for lunch or a snack in Central New York. After all, Utica invented the iconic black and white (or half moon) cookie, chicken riggies, and spicy Utica greens.
Utica Bread, founded in 2015, is the city’s premier bakery, with four locations in the greater Utica area serving up fresh artisan loaves daily. The European style adopted by the bakery produces perfectly crusty exteriors and soft interiors. Get there early in the day to avoid missing out.
Refuel on your trip by visiting Utica Coffee Roasting Company. Founded in 2002 with the mission of revitalizing an economically depressed area of the city, the company has expanded to include a roasting and education center and production facility and focuses on local businesses, local hiring, and local sourcing.
Staples of the company’s offering include Wake The Hell Up!, an ultra-caffeinated coffee delicately balancing flavors and caffeine, and an extensive line of flavored blends available for purchase, cannoli, Adirondack blueberry, chocolate amaretto, cinnamon bun, peanut butter cup, and southern pecan, to name just a few.
Utica is an undiscovered gem of Central New York. Stop by and see the arts, culture, and food this small city has to offer.
Learn more at www.cityofutica.com, and order coffee at www.uticacoffeeroasting.com.
