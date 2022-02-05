Recently, while perusing through my social media feeds, I noticed multiple posts of a yellow, green, and black block-grid accompanied by minimal text of the word “Wordle” and several numbers.
My initial reaction was “What the heck is this about?” but didn’t give it much thought until I started to see not only people I knew on social media, but also famous celebrities like Jimmy Fallon (host of The Tonight Show) tweeting the same type of thing on Twitter.
My next thought was that there has to be something to this block grid Wordle mystery, and perhaps I am missing out on some secret code or alliance that might help further me to greater things!
Just like the proverbial cat, curiosity and my imagination got the best of me and I decided to investigate this new Wordle phenomenon.
With a little online research, I discovered that Wordle is an online word game that requires skills similar to those used in breaking a code.
Created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, this free online word game/puzzle was just recently launched in October of 2021.
Within the first few weeks of the game’s launch, Wordle had acquired dozens of daily players, but within the last two months popularity for this game has exploded to millions of daily players from all over the world.
Unlike other popular online and video games with complex graphics and a never ending stream of levels of play, Wordle is a simplistic word game played on a block-style graph that only releases one puzzle to play per day.
The player is also only allotted six attempts to decode the puzzle in total for that particular day.
The object is to guess the five letter word of the day by filling out your guesses in the provided grid.
Once you submit your first attempt at guessing the five letter word, each letter of your guess word will appear in a tile of green, yellow, or gray.
Green tile means the letter is correct and in the right place for the answer.
Yellow tile indicates the letter appears in the word, but is in the wrong place.
Gray means that letter is wrong, and does not appear in the answer word.
You will then have five more tries to decipher the answer. Regardless of whether or not you solve the puzzle, Wordle can only be played once a day.
As frustrating as this may be for some players, the limit of play to this game is what sets it apart from other online games and may be the major driving force of the game’s newly found popularity.
Most other online games encourage you to become addicted to the limitless pursuit of winning or moving on to the next level.
Wordle only requires a minimal time commitment from players, and always leaves you longing for more. The anticipation of the new-day, new-game structure seems to add to the fun of playing this game.
Social media has also added to the hype of playing this game, as Wordle allows you to easily share your game results on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. This can cause a friendly air of competition as to who solved today’s puzzle in the least amount of tries. Other players can also learn what paths posted players took to achieve success or failure while playing the puzzle of the day.
For those who think they would love the challenge of Wordle, but do not have the patience to wait 24 hours between plays, a new website may be just the cure for any Wordle gaming obsessions.
Duke University grad-student Devang Thakkar has recently created a website archiving previous Wordle puzzles, allowing players to play previously released Wordle puzzles they may have missed. To date, there are over 220 past puzzles, enough for practice play for even the most obsessive of players.
Despite the huge, unexpected popularity of this game, Wordle creator Josh Wardle has said he plans to keep the game free for all to play.
During this uncertain and stressful time, Wordle seems to be ticking the box (grid) for many of the things we are in need of during the ongoing pandemic.
This simple game provides us with much needed exercise of the mind and something new to look forward to each day. It is also a way to safely connect with others in a fun and friendly, competitive way.
Granted, playing the Wordle daily puzzle will not unfold the secrets of fame and fortune, but solving the daily puzzle might just ever so slightly boost your mood and self confidence. For the bargain price of FREE, it may just be worth a try.
To play the daily, free Wordle puzzle online, visit www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/.
To play archived previous Wordle puzzles, visit www.devangthakkar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.