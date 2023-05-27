Nothing signifies the start of summer quite like Memorial Day Weekend.
Historically known as the unofficial start of the summer season, it is often celebrated with all the traditions a true Memorial Day backyard cookout can offer.
Delicious foods and gathering family and friends are just part of this seasonal scenario, but no backyard BBQ is complete without the entertainment of traditional lawn games.
Each family has their own treasured games, but many of the most popular backyard games have been a favorite source of family fun for decades, and in some cases, centuries.
Croquet is considered the quintessential lawn game, and its earliest roots can be traced back to 11th century France. However, it is widely agreed that the closest version of today's game emerged from Ireland around 1850.
There are several different variations of rules that are followed in today's playing, but all require the same traditional involvement of hitting a wooden ball with a mallet through a strategically placed course of hoops. This is a perfect choice to play for large groups as it can be played individually or as a team.
Croquet game sets run between $25 for an inexpensive, plastic set to several hundred dollars for more elaborate, wooden sets.
If your family enjoys playing croquet often, you may want to invest in a mid-range wooden set that can cost between $80 and $125, but will stand up to frequent use and last for years to come.
The favorite lawn game of Bocce is often affiliated with Italy, but actually was first documented in an Egyptian tomb painting dating back to 5200 B.C.
Bocce has truly survived the test of time as it has become a global favorite form of backyard leisure sport, particularly in Europe, and in recent years has been gaining traction here in the U.S.
Bocce is played by tossing/rolling your designated balls closer to the target than your opponent’s balls.
Sets can be purchased for as little as $25 and range up over $100. Beginners may want to start with an inexpensive set, but be warned, many new Bocce players quickly fall in love with this fun and relaxing game and may want to upgrade to a higher quality set sooner rather than later.
Another oldie but goodie lawn game is the beloved game of horseshoes.
Some feel that the game of horseshoes dates back to Ancient Rome over 2,000 years ago. Said to be played by Roman soldiers, soldiers would gather discarded horseshoes from their officers and pitch them towards a target.
Although this makes for a very likely scenario, the existence of iron horseshoes during this time period remains undocumented.
It wasn’t until 1869 that the first set of official rules to govern the game came from England.
Traditionally, horseshoes are made from iron or other heavy metal, and considered more of an adult game. For those who have little ones that may want to try their luck at a game of horseshoes, they are also available in lighter weight plastic sets.
You can expect to pay $10 to $20 for plastic sets, and about $50 to $100 for a metal set. Both provide hours of fun, and the right choice will depend on the age of your players. For those with young children, you may want to consider starting with plastic, and down the road, upgrade to the metal ones when the children are older.
Once considered a game for the wealthy and sophisticated, Badminton has a long history of leisure sport fun.
Despite the similar look of a badminton racquet to a tennis racquet, badminton is actually based on the ancient game of poona.
Brought to England in 1870, it became a favorite game of the Duke of Beaufort and named Badminton after his stately home in Gloucestershire.
Although considered only as a “backyard sport” in the United States, it is wildly popular in Europe, and is a current Olympic sport.
Backyard badminton sets consist of racquets, birdies (used instead of a traditional ball), and a net. These sets range from $15 to $150. Inexpensive sets often come with only two racquets made of plastic. More expensive sets come with four racquets made of metal or wood. Typically, inexpensive sets offer just as much entertainment as the more expensive ones, it just depends upon your preference and the level of durability you desire.
All of these classic lawn games are still favorite backyard traditions, but there is one past lawn game that is no longer in use in the United States.
Anyone who grew up in the 1960’s and 70’s remembers the thrilling, yet dangerous game of Lawn Darts.
For those of a younger age, the game of lawn darts involves the throwing of oversized, sharp, metal darts up into the air to land on targets placed on the ground. (I know what you are thinking, what could possibly go wrong with this game, especially when played by children!).
Surprisingly, or rather not so surprisingly, lawn darts were indeed found to be as dangerous as one would imagine, and were subjected to multiple product recalls due to child injury and death incidents.
In 1988, the Consumer Product Safety Commission banned the sale of lawn darts in the United States. Canada soon followed, banning the sale of lawn darts in 1989.
Luckily, a new lawn game hit the backyards of America in the early 1980’s, and has become a new staple activity of family cookouts and gatherings.
The game of Cornhole started in Cincinnati, and quickly spread to surrounding areas. Because of its simplistic concept, it soon became a family favorite throughout the country.
Cornhole involves throwing a bean bag through a hole in a stationary board that sits at an incline while your opponent tries to do the same. Points are gathered during the game until a winner is determined.
This is a great game for all ages and skill sets, and can be played individually or as teams. Prices typically range from $50 to $100, but are worth the cost as they can provide years of family entertainment that the kids won’t outgrow.
The beautiful feature that all of these lawn games have in common is that they do not require any real athletic skill, yet are competitive and challenging enough to entertain those that are athletically inclined.
This week, as we all prepare our menus for the upcoming start of summer cookouts, don’t forget about planning some outdoor activities.
Classic lawn games are a time honored tradition that the whole family can enjoy. With a little planning, these backyard favorite games can be a well spent investment that your family will reap the benefits of for years to come.
