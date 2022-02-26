TEWKSBURY — Four arrests have been made in the aftermath of a recent attack at Tewksbury Memorial High School after a basketball game against Billerica.
According to a Tuesday report by Chief Ryan M. Columbus, “On Thursday, Feb. 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m, Tewksbury Police were dispatched to Tewksbury Memorial High School for a report of numerous individuals shot at by a pellet gun-type device.
“During the initial investigation, police learned that the four suspects — driving by in two vehicles — allegedly discharged two pellet gun-type devices into a crowd of people leaving the Tewksbury-Billerica basketball game.
“The seven individuals that were shot were evaluated on scene by the Tewksbury Fire Department, but declined to be transported to the hospital.”
In an excerpt from a letter sent out by TMHS Principal Jon Bernard to the community, said, “Tewksbury Police were called to the scene and some students received medical attention before being allowed to leave the high school campus. The students were examined by our school nurse upon their arrival at school this morning.”
“Through a subsequent investigation, police located four individuals matching the suspects' description with the help of the Billerica Police Department,” Columbus continued. “All four were taken into custody without incident. Police determined that the weapons allegedly used in the incident were gel blasters.”
Allane Sonny Takock (18), along with two juvenile males (16 & 17) were arrested on charges of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, reported Columbus Tuesday morning. Takock and the juveniles involved are reportedly expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Tewksbury Memorial High School administration is working with the police department and Billerica High School administration to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students.
In a recent statement from Tewksbury Superintendent Chris Malone, he said, “As always, at Tewksbury Public Schools, student and staff safety remains our number one priority. Our deepest concern is with the TMHS students that were injured, although not seriously, yet as a result of some actions by visitors from Billerica.”
In a recent letter to the community from Tewksbury Superintendent Chris Malone, wrote, “...A meeting took place this morning between the TMHS and Billerica Memorial High School administration to ensure we all work together moving forward, to include student leaders from both schools, with the goal of coming together to promote a positive relationship.”
Further from Malone, in a statement meant to bring the community together:
“It is important that the Tewksbury Public Schools’ community join us in collaborating with Billerica Public Schools to find ways to stop these types of incidents and utilize this as a learning opportunity for both communities. I am extremely confident that the Billerica administration takes this situation very seriously and will work with us to ensure the safety of all students at athletic or other events in the future.”
As stated by Tewksbury Police Department, Superintendent Malone, and TMHS principal Bernard, this is still an ongoing investigation.
“We are thankful for the Tewksbury Police Department's quick action and we will continue to support their investigation,” said Malone in his letter.
While it is relieving that no students were seriously injured as a result of this attack, it was undoubtedly a terrifying night for those impacted, but there is hope that Tewksbury and Billerica will collaborate to ensure the safety of all students from now on.
