TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 week for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The board voted to approve 2021 meeting dates.
A discussion about the board’s sidewalk fund plan was moved to the Dec. 21 meeting.
A bond release and as-built acceptance for Robbie Terris Way was continued to the board’s Dec. 21 meeting. The board recently expressed concerns about outstanding issues the proponent has with the town.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request for 325 Marshall St. Proponent Marc Ginsburg and consultant Jim Hanley explained to the board new changes made to the original subdivision plan based on discussion with abutters, including adjusting a lot line, providing direct roadway access, and relocating open space allotments.
The board voted to approve the changes.
The board heard a presentation from members of the Open Space and Recreation Committee about their 2019 plan update. The committee also presented to the Board of Selectmen and will present to the conservation commission in December.
The board conducted a concept plan review for 1023 - 1029 East St. The proponent’s representatives Dick Cuoco, Andy Street, and David Plunkett described the plan. Cuoco explained the board had approved a 26,000 square foot industrial building in 2007, and the owner has been working on the site for the past 15 years.
Following the 2008 financial crisis, the construction never went forward; however, the proponent is now seeking to start construction with a 1,300 square foot two-story structure, the first step in a phased process.
Member Vinny Fratalia asked about the timeline of the process. Cuoco explained that the proponent would like to start construction as soon as possible, and noted the permit will expire after three years.
The board asked the proponent to pay attention to the landscaping as a “gateway” property to Tewksbury.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request for the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. The proponent, Ginsburg, is seeking to build an addition to the existing pro shop building.
Hanley called the change “a very minor building addition” that he wanted to gain the board’s input on; the changes are designed to accommodate COVID-19 spacing restrictions.
The board expressed satisfaction with the plan and approved the change.
The board continued a discussion about a site plan special permit for a parcel at 913 East St. for Francesca Land, LLC to the Dec. 21 meeting. The proponent is seeking to add on to an existing building at the site.
The board continued a discussion about a definitive subdivision/open space residential design application for 181 Pine St. The proponent recently expressed concerns about affordable housing requirements.
The next meeting of the planning board is scheduled for Monday, November 30, 2020.
Residents wishing to comment may use the call-in number during the meeting, found on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 and on the town’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/TewksburyTV.
