The City of Philadelphia, much like the City of Boston, is known for its deep connection with the history of our country.
Home of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, Philly has many recognizable, historical city sites that attract thousands of visitors every year.
But, unbeknownst to the typical tourist, within the heart of Philadelphia’s historic area lies a secret, city oasis known as The 18th Century Garden.
Despite being sandwiched between the historic Todd House and Carpenter’s Hall, The 18th Century Garden was actually founded in 1966 by Lady Bird Johnson, wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Careful attention to details has made this 20th century garden is a true reproduction of a garden found in Philadelphia during the mid to late 1700’s.
Located on Walnut Street between 3rd and 4th Streets, the garden is a slightly smaller version of an original Philadelphia formal garden that occupied the same spot from 1750 to 1783.
The garden features period plant life that was typical of the colonial time era. Garden plants during that era were not only used for an ornamental purpose, but also for consumption and medicinal uses.
To reflect the multi-use of plants during this era, the 18th Century Garden consists of three parts: a small fruit orchard, a formal garden, and a herb and vegetable garden.
Small fruit trees line the formal garden which consists of geometrically trimmed bushes and hedges mixed with symmetrically placed pathways among raised planters boxes boasting a mix of seasonal blooming, green plants, and herbs.
The formal plantings surround period style gazebos, creating a perfect spot to contemplate one’s thoughts on life, quietly reflect on decisions of the day, or to simply enjoy a sunny, spring afternoon in the city.
All plants have been researched to be period to not only the era, but also the area, offering a time traveling experience for visitors.
The garden is maintained by the Pennsylvania Historical Society for the educational experience and for the pleasure of the public.
Admission to travel back in time to this 18th century oasis is free, and the garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk, but closed on federal holidays.
Vacation season is just around the corner, and for those who wish to immerse themselves in the history of our fine country, you may want to consider taking a trip to the City of Brotherly Love.
While visiting the usual Philadelphia historic spots, be sure to take some time to stop and smell the roses, and all the other floral wonders that occupy the secret 18th Century Garden.
The trip back in time will awaken your senses while you stroll down the tranquil pathways surrounded by colonial botanical beauty and bring a few moments of relaxation to a hectic tourist schedule.
For the avid gardener, it will educate you in the style of gardens from an era gone by, while inspiring you to add a few touches of historic botanical design into your 21st century garden at home.
To find a list of typical, period colonial garden plants that you could add to your own garden, visit the U.S. National Park Service @www.nps.gov and search Colonial Gardens.
