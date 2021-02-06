TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met for a virtual meeting via WebEx on Jan. 26, 2020. The board first entered into executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
After returning to the regular meeting, the board approved a constable application for Victor Fonseca.
The board also reviewed applications for the newly formed general bylaw committee. The committee will consist of one selectman, four at-large residents appointed by the board, and the town clerk and town manager, who will both serve as non-voting members.
The board voted to appoint member Jayne Wellman as board representative to the committee. The board also appointed all four applicants — Alexandra Lowder, Jason Christensen, Dustin Weir, and George Ferdinand — to the committee.
Finally, the board voted to appoint Fire Chief Joseph Kearns as a records access officer.
Town Manager Richard Montuori gave a coronavirus update, and reviewed changes to the governor’s mandates. He announced that town public safety officers and first responders had the opportunity to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and will get second doses in the next few weeks.
Moving into Phase 2 of the vaccination plan, seniors will be able to register online for appointments. The town will be involved in the distribution of the vaccine but doesn’t have a date of delivery from the state yet; Tewksbury applied for 4,000 doses, the amount that can be stored, but was told that towns will be given 100 doses per week.
In addition to public sites, eligible residents may also contact pharmacies for vaccination appointments. Montuori encouraged residents to sign up for town alerts to receive updates and reminded seniors to sign up for MySeniorCenter for current information; he also suggested that residents may call their own primary care physicians for appointments.
Members asked about the possibility of residents using public library computers to sign up for vaccination appointments; Montuori said that library staff might be trained to assist in the process.
Montuori also noted that the town received $2.7 million in CARES Act funding, as well as an additional $1 million for schools. The town also received additional grants for the health department.
A reimbursement request has been sent to FEMA, and the balance that is not funded will be covered with CARES Act funds; costs include personal protective equipment, public safety overtime, and facility safety improvements. Montuori anticipates further additional costs in the future, including preparation for the 2021-2022 school year and pool testing for schools (the state will fund testing for the first six weeks, then the program will cost the town $20,000 per week).
Members reflected on the updates and the status of vaccine distribution.
“We still have a long way to go before we’re out of the woods on having to deal with this,” said Anne Marie Stronach.
The board reviewed a host agreement for a new electronic billboard behind LongHorn Steakhouse. The negotiated agreement would garner the town $25,000 per face per year in revenue, or $50,000 per year, and 15 percent of the net annual revenue above $50,000. The minimum amount the town will receive for the length of the 25-year agreement is $1.25 million; the terms were reduced from a 40 year agreement, but the owner will have the opportunity to renew at the end of the period.
The town has also been allotted five hours per month of board time for public service announcements. Montuori noted that if the revenue derived from the agreement is to be earmarked for a specific purpose, a warrant article will be needed at town meeting. The board voted to approve the host agreement and approved a special permit for the billboard.
The board announced their recording secretary Melissa Johnson is ending her tenure with the selectmen and thanked her for her many years of service. Members noted that the application and information for the recording secretary position is available on the town website.
Member Brian Dick announced that he does not intend to run for the board again. He cited several personal developments, including the growth of his business and his daughter’s engagement.
“I think new faces and new ideas for Tewksbury is a good thing,” he said.
In committee reports, Kratman noted that the economic development committee is working on a community map to promote struggling businesses and bring new businesses into town.
The Elementary School Building Committee announced that the last piece of steel has been raised on the new Pleasant Street elementary school.
Wellman noted that the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments and Merrimack Valley Planning Commission are working on a series of webinars for the public to learn about the current housing situation and affordable housing laws, and will collaborate with the town to promote the opportunities.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
