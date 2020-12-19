TEWKSBURY — Dec. 2 was just a regular Wednesday evening as Matt Pelletier drove to visit his girlfriend across town. As Pelletier came to the intersection of Livingston Street and Kendall Road, he glanced at a home he looks at every day, but something was different this time.
“I noticed a small fire on the front porch,” Pelletier said.
Not sure exactly what he was seeing, Pelletier pulled over quickly and put on his hazards just as a gust of wind fueled and spread the flames. Pelletier acted quickly.
“I jumped out of my car and ran to the front porch and banged on the door and rang the doorbell,” he said.
Pelletier informed the homeowner and urged them to get everyone out of the house. Carrying a pot of water, the homeowner started to douse the flames.
As described by Pelletier, the homeowner started dialing 911 as he was grabbing a garden hose and Pelletier took the phone and spoke to TPD dispatch. Two other adults also emerged from the home according to Pelletier. By the time the fire department responded, the occupants had extinguished the flames, according to reports.
Pelletier, a sophomore studying civil engineering at UMass Amherst, continued on his way once the fire was under control.
When asked about the experience and his quick action, Pelletier said, “Anyone would have done what I did.”
At the time of this report, the Tewksbury Fire Department’s investigation was still ongoing. The Town Crier attempted to contact the family at 117 Kendall Road for comment but they could not be reached.
