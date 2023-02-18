Recently, a non-profit in Tewksbury received a seemingly innocuous envelope from a major retailer containing a single pen. A week later, another envelope arrived with another pen. Odd, they thought.
Emails circulated asking if anyone placed an order. It became clear quickly that no one requested the pen and immediately the administrator checked the credit card account. Fortunately, no unauthorized charges were detected, but digging a little deeper revealed an international scam.
Known as “brushing,” the United States Postal Inspection Service issued warnings about this increasingly common fraud. Envelopes or packages with low value merchandise are sent to people or institutions with return addresses from major retailers or websites such as Amazon, Home Depot, etc.
There is often a phony telephone number also on the envelope. In the prior example, a pen was sent. In other instances, plastic or foam brushes, small picture hooks, or furniture protectors are delivered.
Receipt of this merchandise completes the scam, providing the sender with a “verified buyer” designation and the ability to write a product review in your name or the name of your organization. It is not the retailer who benefits, rather the third party who makes or sells the item through the retailer.
The Better Business Bureau explains that these third-party sellers, typically in foreign countries, send lightweight, low value items to addresses they can easily find online. They then write a stellar review of the item in your name, hoping to increase their ratings, especially since you are a “verified” buyer in receipt of the package.
This means potentially more sales for them, but sadly means other consumers will think products are better than they are. Reviews are not typically associated with the item you received, but for other items the third party is selling.
According to the USPIS, any unsolicited merchandise received in the mail may be kept. However, the fact that you received this package means that your information has been compromised in some way. It is recommended to immediately change passwords on accounts, including email. While it might seem a bonus to receive free merchandise, the USPIS also states that scammers can use your mailing address to ship merchandise purchased with stolen credit cards or gift cards and then steal it so that their own address is not revealed.
No matter what is sent, do not pay for the merchandise. The USPIS recommends closely monitoring your credit cards and accounts, and reporting the incident to the retailer through a fraud report, and also ask to have any reviews posted under your name removed.
According to Mass.gov, if the contents of an unsolicited package are suspicious or cause alarm, consider contacting your local law enforcement. The United States Postal Inspection Service recommends calling the Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 to report suspicious or dangerous mail. Additionally, if any packages containing seeds or plants should arrive that were not ordered, immediately contact the FDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at www.aphis.usda.gov.
