This February may have started off with record breaking cold temperatures, but typically February warms our heart with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Because of the recent pandemic, the past few years of Valentine celebrations have been lacking the warmth of the human touch, to say the least.
With social distancing rules in force, making traditional Valentine’s Day plans was near to impossible. Many were forced to spend Valentine’s Day alone, or only in the company of a FaceTime call or in the cold confines of a Zoom chat room.
Luckily, this Valentine’s Day promises to be better than ever with many fun and interesting events happening in our area.
For those still looking for that last minute gift, forgo on the usual trip to the mall and set your sights on a one of a kind gift.
Handmade items always fit the bill for a special gift, and you will find plenty of handcrafted items on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Valentine’s Day Craft Fair at Friendship Lodge, located at 32 Church St. in Wilmington.
With over 20 vendors and crafters to shop, you are sure to find that perfect Valentine gift for that special someone. There will also be a raffle table with a great assortment of prizes. Fair is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If your Valentine prefers all that is vintage and unusual, then enjoy a heartwarming afternoon of shopping at the Small Mart Valentine’s Market, located at the Crystal Ballroom, 55 Davis Square in Somerville.
This Valentine themed shopping experience is on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Enjoy a great variety of Valentine themed vintage and handmade items from local vendors and artisans, and the Crystal Ballroom Bar will be serving up specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails and mocktails to enjoy while you shop.
Nothing says romance quite like a night of dinner and dancing. Mix that thought with a little big band sound and golden oldies tunes, and you have a recipe for Valentine’s celebration success!
On Saturday, Feb. 11, join Bobby Kinney’s 16 piece Adagio Band for a Valentine’s Big Band Bash themed “Remember Then” event at Lenzi’s Function Facility, located at 810 Merrimack Ave. in Dracut.
This tribute to the Golden Oldies eras of the 1950’s, 60’s, and 70’s features favorite hits from such names as Marvin Gaye, The Four Seasons, Roy Orbison, The Drifters, Mama Cass, and the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
The Adagio Big Band plays these familiar hits with a fun mixture of big band artistry and vocal harmonies.
A full dinner with cocktail hour will be served starting at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to break out their dance shoes and hit the dance floor until 10 p.m. For ticket visit www.eventbrite.com or call Bobby at 978-995-3081.
Good food and laughter are sure to make the heart grow fonder, so this Valentine’s Day celebrate with a night of comedy and romance.
On Feb. 14, Wamesit Lanes, located at 434 Main St. in Tewksbury is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Comedy Show.
Dinner includes a three course meal, and the comedy show features the comedic talents of Dave Russo, Kenny Rogerson, Andrew Volpe, and Jessica Casciano.
Guests 18 years and over are welcome. Dinner Starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Comedy Show begins at 8 p.m.. To purchase tickets visit www.WamesitLanes.com.
If you are a sucker for the traditional Valentine favorites of chocolate and wine, then The Chocolate Pantry, located at 140 Derby St. in Salem has just what you need.
On Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m., The Chocolate Pantry invites you to enjoy a guided tasting of deluxe chocolates paired with the best wines.
Your food host for the evening, Karen Scalia, will present a background on each selection of wine and chocolate as you do a tasting in a group setting. Guests will also receive a goodie bag to take home. Reservations are required, and there is a 25 person limit. For tickets and reservations, visit www.eventbrite.com.
For many, Valentine’s Day is not just for couples, but more of a family event. For family fun Valentine’s Day entertainment, look no further than the local public library.
Tewksbury Public Library is offering a day of celebration events for all ages.
The fun starts for the little ones at a Valentine Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Pre-teens will enjoy an In-Person Chocolate Party for kids ages 6 to 12.
For those tired of the same old Valentine’s Day hoopla, all are welcome to the in-person Anti-Valentine’s Day celebration from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
All of these family fun Valentine’s events are free and take place at the Tewksbury Public Library, however, reservations are required for the pre-teen Chocolate Party.
Now that things are starting to get back to pre-pandemic life, why not make the most of going out this Valentine’s week.
Whether it is finding that perfect gift for that “hard to buy for” special someone, dancing down memory lane to your favorite oldies, sharing a fun night of comedy, or enjoying family fun with the kids, this year’s Valentine’s Day promises to be better than the last few years.
Say goodbye to FaceTime and Zoom this Valentine’s Day, and say hello to spending time “in person” at one of the area's many fun Valentine events.
