TEWKSBURY — The flashing DPW sign on Route 38 says it all: “No Wipes Down the Pipes.”
In a recent interview with Scott Brinch, Assistant Superintendent of Utilities for the Town of Tewksbury, the Town Crier discussed the impact that wipes, labeled “flushable,” are having on the sewer system in town: a costly and labor-intensive issue.
Brinch explained that personal wipes, cleaning wipes and baby wipes, are labeled in the marketplace as “flushable” and “biodegradable,” “safe for septic systems,” etc. While technically true over time and under specific conditions, plumbing, municipal and waste water industry experts agree that flushing anything other than human waste and toilet paper through a plumbing system can have costly impacts.
Wastewater trade organizations have done tests by soaking and even putting wipes in blenders, observing that the material still doesn’t break down. Tewksbury has 46 pumping stations with grinders that break up waste on its way to the waste water treatment plant in Lowell. Wipes of any kind do not break down during the short trip from the house to the pump stations, and end up clogging the mechanical parts in the pumps.
Even if a wipe makes it through, it ends up at the wastewater treatment plant and must be removed, adding cost to the process.
“These products are technically flushable and biodegradable,” said Brinch, “but not in the time frame they are in our system. It takes specific conditions and a long time for wipes to break down.”
The products gained traction in the early 2000s when large baby wipe manufacturers rebranded the wipes for adults.
The wipes are like “rags,” said Brinch, “they don’t break down.”
Municipalities across the country have had issues, as the wipes also capture additional material in the sewer such as fats, oils and grease, known as FOGs.
Brinch explained that with the advent of wipes, pumping stations have had to be monitored more frequently, a costly measure for the town.
The wipes are a “major concern on a good day,” said Brinch, noting that the stay at home order from the governor and concerns about COVID-19 and disinfecting have raised the level of use of these wipes.
“Please just throw them in the trash,” Brinch added.
If there is a backup, Brinch explained that septic systems can have human waste back up into houses. On the town side, every time a pump station has to be cleared of this debris, it causes “increased exposure for our guys,” said Brinch, noting that any exposure to human waste always carries the risk of disease.
Additionally, Brinch explained that for a backup, the town has to pay for mechanical and electrical contractors, two or three town employees, police details and overtime typically to clear the issue.
“It costs the town good money for a backup,” Brinch acknowledged.
Around the country, and in fact around the world, the use of so-called flushable wipes has created great controversy. Numerous lawsuits have been filed for damage to plumbing in residential and municipal systems, alleging misrepresentation by manufacturers.
In 2017, the City of London, England had to remove a “fatberg” from their municipal sewer system; a mass of wipes, diapers, oils and fats that had built up in the system that was as long as two football fields.
Brinch said there has to be a balance between consumer convenience and cost to the town.
“Wipes are solid waste and should just go into the trash. They need to be treated like any other biohazard. If you must use them, just throw them in the garbage,” Brinch stressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.