TEWKSBURY — Just when you thought you were done with the rush of the holiday shopping season, in comes the rush of the holiday gift return season.
Although we would all like to believe we found the perfect gift for everyone, the truth is that many gifts will be returned or exchanged this post-holiday season.
According to the National Retail Federation, holiday gift recipients are expected to return about $816 billion worth of goods this post-holiday shopping season.
This amount is about 16.5 percent of the total holiday purchases, with a slightly higher percentage rate for online purchases.
The 2022 holiday returns are expected to be more challenging to execute than in recent years, and experts recommend making your decision to keep or return a gift as soon as possible.
During the pandemic, many retailers extended their time to make post-holiday returns and exchanges. This year, many retailers are choosing to shrink the time frame of holiday returns, and many online retailers are no longer offering free shipping on returns.
All return and exchange policies and information should be clearly printed on the original receipt, but for those who do not have a gift receipt or have lost the original receipt, you may want to check with the store's customer service department to get specific information on returns and exchanges without a receipt. In some cases the retailer may be able to look up a receipt for you.
Otherwise, you will most likely only be able to get a store credit for returned items without a receipt.
Also new to many retail return policies this year is the addition of a restocking fee to returned items.
Typically, restocking fees can range from $4 to $15 dollars, but some can go much higher.
While it is true that the retailer does experience some cost associated with returns, experts say the real reason for restocking fees is to discourage consumers from returning items.
For gift items that you are sure you will want to return, avoid opening the packaging. If you are undecided as to keep a gift and need to examine it more closely, carefully open the packaging with minimal damage, and replace it neatly in the packaging if you choose to return it.
Never remove tags or labels from clothing until after you try them on. Many retailers will not accept returns on clothing once the tags have been removed.
Online returns can be easy in the sense that the retailer will provide a printable QR code to return the item, but the downsides are you still have to package the item for shipment and bring it to the proper delivery carrier, and you may be responsible for the shipping cost. It will also take longer to get your refund or your exchange.
The quickest way to execute a return or exchange is to do it in person, in the store. This can be done even if the item was purchased online as long as the retailer also has a brick and mortar store you can visit.
When making a return or exchange in person, remember to bring the necessary paperwork.
You should bring your store receipt or gift receipt, an email order confirmation or order number, and a valid ID to ensure a smooth return process.
For returns or exchanges on defective or broken tech, electronic, or household appliance items, be aware that many warranties are fulfilled by the manufacturer, not the retailer. Check with the store’s customer service department to find out if the issue you are having is covered by the store or the manufacturer.
During this post-holiday shopping season, keep the spirit of the season in mind when making gift exchanges, and remember it really is the thought, not the gift, that counts.
Avoid return and exchange disappointment by making your returns in a timely manner and checking out store policies in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.