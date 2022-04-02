For those who enjoy the lighter side of life, and pride themselves on having a good sense of humor, roll up your sleeves and strap on that jester’s hat, because April Fool’s Day is once again upon us!
Even those who do not openly partake in the silliness of April Fool’s Day can appreciate a prank that is clever enough to momentarily throw you off kilter, but innocent and harmless enough not to hurt anyone’s feelings.
Perhaps the biggest trick played every April 1 is that despite April Fool’s being celebrated around the world, many of us don’t actually know why we celebrate this day with jokes and pranks.
Historians speculate that April Fool’s Day can be traced back as far as 1582, when the French Council of Trent switched from using the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar.
The Gregorian Calendar starts the New Year on Jan. 1, but the Julian Calendar starts the New Year with the spring equinox, right around April 1.
As a typical sign of the times in the 16th century, important news was often slow to spread. When the new Gregorian calendar was first implemented in France, some citizens had not yet heard about the calendar change, and continued to celebrate New Years during the last week of March into April.
These uninformed locals became the butt of many jokes and hoaxes, and were often referred to as “April Fools.”
A popular prank at the time was to secretly place a paper fish on the back of such “April Fools.” Then unbeknownst to the uninformed fool, they would be known as the “April Fish,” meaning they were an easy target, easily caught like a young fish, and a gullible person.
By the 18th century, the popularity of April Fool’s Day spread throughout Britain.
In Scotland, a two-day event was celebrated, known as “The Hunt of the Gowk.” A gowk is a cuckoo bird used as the symbol for foolery. During the “hunt” people would be sent on phony errands as pranks.
The second day of the event was Tailie Day, which also involved playing comical pranks on one another.
April Fool’s Day can also be linked to ancient spring festivals, such as Hilaria (Latin for Joyful). This was a popular end of March celebration in ancient Rome that encouraged costumes and disguises used to mock fellow citizens and magistrates all in the name of joy and fun.
In the Northern Hemisphere, there is the mindset that links April Fool’s Day to the vernal equinox (the first day of spring).
Mother Nature has long fooled us all with the changing and unpredictable weather that early spring often brings, something any seasoned New Englander would not argue. Need I remind anyone of the 1997 April Fool’s Day Blizzard that dumped 20 - 30 inches of snow on southern New England?
Perhaps it is the collaboration of these historical events that brings us April Fool’s Day as we now know it.
Today, April Fool’s Day is celebrated around the world as the official, harmless prank day. It is practiced by not only private citizens, but also corporations, news broadcasters, and political figures who pulled some very famous pranks on the general public over the years.
In 1957, a BBC news report aired a three-minute segment on April 1 revealing the bumper spaghetti crop that was being enjoyed by Swiss farmers because of the mild winter. Film reels backed up this silly claim by showing farmers plucking strands of spaghetti from trees.
The BBC was at it again in 1980 when they announced on April 1 that London’s historic clock, Big Ben, would soon become digital to keep up with the times.
France had their April Fools fun in 1986 when it was announced that the Eiffel Tower was to be dismantled and rebuilt in the new Euro Disney theme park.
Here in America, in 1996, Taco Bell played an April Fools prank when they announced they had purchased the famous U.S. Liberty Bell and had renamed it the Taco Liberty Bell.
On April 1, 2009, German car maker BMW revealed their new fictional magnetic car technology that would allow drivers to turn off their engine and magnetically attach to the car driving in front of them for a tow, claiming it would save on gas and wear and tear of your own vehicle.
YouTube celebrated April Fool’s Day in 2009 by posting videos upside down with the promotion of “Tips for Viewing the New Layout.” Tips included suggesting viewers hang their monitors upside down from the ceiling for a more pleasurable viewing experience.
Not all April Fool’s pranks need to be done on such a large scale. Many jokesters will rely on old standby jokes like switching out the sugar with salt, or the strategically placed whoopie cushion.
Regardless if you are the fooler or the fool in an April 1 prank, remember to always be aware of others feelings, and don’t take yourself or the day too seriously.
This year, who knows what tricks may be played on who in celebration of this April Fool’s Day, but after a trying year like this one, we could all use a good laugh.
