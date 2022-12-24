The odds are that this year we will not have snow for the holidays. However, living in New England, the odds are that we will have snow in the not so distant future.
Statistics show that nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year.
For the upcoming 2022-23 snow shoveling season, the National Safety Council has issued several snow shoveling safety tips.
The NSC recommends not shoveling snow immediately after eating, and to avoid smoking before and during shoveling.
Be sure to take your time and stretch out before you begin.
Avoid lifting heavy shovelfuls of snow. Try to push snow instead of lift it. If you need to lift it, only partially fill the shovel with snow before lifting.
Remember to lift with your legs, not your back, to avoid injury.
Never work to the point of exhaustion. Take breaks when feeling fatigued.
Also avoid long exposure to very cold temperatures. Cold temperatures can increase your heart rate and blood pressure. During a frigid snowfall, limit shoveling to short increments, warming up inside in between shoveling times.
The NSC warns that pushing a heavy snow blower can be just as strenuous as shoveling, and recommends several safety precautions given by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.
When running a snowblower, keep your hands away from the moving parts. If the blower jams, turn it off.
When adding fuel to a snow blower, do it outdoors before starting. Never add fuel while the snowblower is running.
Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space like a garage or shed.
Never leave a snow blower unattended when it is running.
While most people won’t have any health issues while shoveling, the American Heart Association warns that shoveling snow can put some people at risk of a heart attack. Individuals over the age of 40 or those who are relatively inactive should be cautious and discuss concerns about removing snow with their physician prior to the first snowstorm of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.