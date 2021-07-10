As the temperature heats up, many Massachusetts residents are returning to beaches, pools, lakes, and ponds to stay cool and have fun in the sun. However, a recent wave of drownings across the state have raised concerns over water safety and safe swimming this summer.
47 people have drowned in the state in the first six months of 2021, a spike from previous years; in June alone, drowning victims included an infant, teenager, and a police officer.
In Tewksbury, a young boy was saved from drowning by his quick-thinking big sister who pulled him out of a pool after noticing him lying face down in the water. According to reports, officers responded to a call at Harrison Road around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning when a child reportedly fell into a pool and lost consciousness.
The family called 911 and dispatcher Rebecca Maccaro of Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communications Center coached the boy’s uncle through CPR. He was successfully resuscitated by the time first responders arrived.
Tewksbury police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that every year in the United States, there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings and 8,080 nonfatal drownings. More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.
“Safe swimming is a life skill that many people never get the chance to learn,” said local lifeguard and swim instructor Emma White.
White explained that drowning often occurs when people in distress cannot float or tread water and panic as a result. Lifeguard- or instructor-taught swim lessons teach these lifesaving skills and help people learn how to stay calm and wait for rescue.
“Having the knowledge of what to do in those situations dramatically increases the likelihood of survival in a potential drowning incident,” she said.
White added that beyond developing strong swimming skills, people should take necessary precautions to create safe swimming spaces, including securely enclosing pools and overseeing children in aquatic environments.
“No child, regardless of their swim skills or age, should ever be left unsupervised in an area with a pool or pond. Parents should never rely on floaties, pool noodles, or older children to save a drowning child’s life.”
Following the June drownings, Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill with the state legislature to set a uniform maximum fine of $500 for entering or swimming in waters other than those designated for swimming at properties owned and operated by the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Low water visibility, depth, and hard surfaces, such as rocks, increase hazard for drowning. The state is also increasing pay for DCR lifeguards and offering a $500 bonus to lifeguards who stay on the job for the entire season. The change comes amid a statewide shortage of lifeguards.
In addition, DCR is offering free Learn to Swim lessons at state pools for all residents four years and older. Registration is required and is done on a first come, first serve basis. Classes are 30 minutes and take place between 9 and 11 a.m. through Aug. 13 (registration ends July 30).
Locations include DCR pools in Agawam, Springfield, Clinton, Milford, Boston, Watertown, Cambridge, and Brighton. The state also suggests that residents look into swim classes at local YMCAs and American Red Cross programs, and encourages people to take CPR lessons.
To learn more, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-learn-to-swim.
In the meantime, people should exercise caution and only swim in clearly marked, supervised areas, White said.
“Keeping an eye on children, swimming with a buddy, and staying in a safe area is the best way to prevent avoidable tragedies.”
She encouraged people of all ages to gain swimming skills and safety knowledge before hitting the water this summer.
“It’s never too late to take responsibility for your own safety.”
