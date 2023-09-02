As Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer vacation season, many will try to pack as much summer fun as possible into the season’s remaining few days.
For those looking to get the most summer fun possible out of a weekend excursion, a trip to Old Orchard Beach may just fit the bill.
Boasting seven miles of beautiful seashore, Old Orchard Beach, often affectionately referred to as OOB, offers plenty of nostalgic summer fun.
The sandy beaches and scenic shoreline offer plenty of outdoor activities like swimming, fishing, beach walks and coastal bike rides.
Besides its natural coastal beauty, OOB is probably most famous for its iconic 500 ft. long pier and boardwalk area.
This tourist haven was first open to the public on July 2, 1898. The pier was originally 1,825 ft. long, featuring a concert hall, dance pavilion, and casino, but because of its enormous size, the pier was often a magnet of impact from severe coastal storms.
Within the first 10 years of existence the pier was damaged several times by different coastal storms, and once by fire.
After having been re-built twice, a natural disaster struck again. Extensive damage was caused by the Great Storm of March 1909, resulting in the decision to shorten the pier by 1,000 ft. from its original size.
The shortened pier seemed to hold up to the unpredictable New England weather a bit better, and eventually built a reputation as a tourist hot spot, hosting A-list performers like Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Guy Lombardo.
Despite its popularity during the tourist season, storm damage in the off season continued to be a problem for the structure.
After several significant damaging storms in the 1970’s, the Great Blizzard of 1978 completely destroyed what was left of the beloved tourist attraction.
Luckily, the pier was once again rebuilt and reopened in 1980.
Today, the pier, although significantly smaller than the original pier, has withstood the test of time and mother nature’s wrath, offering up a nostalgic, summer tourist atmosphere that has become a landmark for this coastal community.
The pier and boardwalk area offers plenty of walkable shops, food vendors, restaurants and bars that are just steps away from the ocean, featuring many choices to please a wide variety of interests and tastes.
The boardwalk is just part of this wonderfully walkable community.
Within a one and a half mile distance you will find a library, museum, laundromat, post office, bank, and plenty of shopping including grocery, pharmacy, hardware, and specialty shops. There is also a nearby ballpark and the Seaside Pavilion, a seasonal, outdoor concert venue.
There is more traditional summertime family fun to be had at OOB, as it is also the home of a genuine, old-school amusement park.
In operation since 1902, Palace Playland is New England's only beachfront amusement park, featuring five areas of amusement rides and the state of Maine’s largest arcade.
The amusement rides are only open through Labor Day, but the arcade is open through mid-October on the weekends.
Just because the summer season is coming to a close, it doesn’t mean that your opportunity to enjoy all that OOB has to offer is closing.
Old Orchard Beach also enjoys a vibrant “shoulder season” which takes place from September to Thanksgiving weekend. In many ways this vacation season is more desirable as many local establishments remain open and the weather is still relatively mild. This allows for enjoyable outdoor activities at the beach minus the high volume of crowds and traffic.
A trip to OOB is just under one and a half hours by car, making it a perfect weekend escape.
Whether you are hoping to squeeze a few more moments of summer fun out of this season, or are planning an early fall get-a-way, the mixture of old-school vacation fun and Maine’s scenic coastal beauty is sure to be the recipe for a successful adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.