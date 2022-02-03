TEWKSBURY — During the Jan. 12, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury School Committee, school department Business Manager Dave Libby presented the FY23 budget hearing public session.
Libby recited the district strategy: “The Tewksbury Public Schools community believes that our educational program will encompass a 21st century teaching and learning approach that promotes consistent growth among our students and staff to achieve academic, social, and emotional success for all students.”
He also shared the district's theory of action, that “if Tewksbury Public Schools prioritizes a growth mindset amongst all stakeholders while providing quality professional development and a professional culture grounded in collaboration, then all students will experience innovative, student-centered instruction prioritizing positive outcomes.”
The public budget workshop is held as part of the annual budget process and provides the School Committee and the community an opportunity to review the budget, share feedback, and understand the district’s priorities. The budget consists of four major parts: salary, operating, and capital outlay, which are managed by the school, and fixed costs, which are shared with the town.
FY23 will be the first fiscal year to use the new budget model incorporating the new elementary school coming online. Challenges in formulating the budget included reallocating resources to the new school, atypical spending trends due the coronavirus pandemic, high numbers of one-year hires and grant funded positions, and operational uncertainty surrounding new initiatives and programs.
Areas of focus include adequately funding personnel for student services, estimating the effects of the new elementary school on transportation, utilities, and maintenance, improving network and device security, and upkeep of building security systems.
Libby noted that impacts from COVID-19 cost the district over $500,000, though the district received several federal grants to cover costs. Libby recommended a 2.34 percent increase in the budget for a requested total of $53,154,160 (an increase of 1.66 percent if including fixed costs and debt for a total of $70,800,888).
Libby said that salary accounts for 70 percent of the budget ($37,347,031), while operating costs make up 28 percent of the budget ($14,957,129), including $1,056,400 for maintenance, $2,178,000 for special education services, $3,547,883 for transportation, and $1,407,600 for utilities.
Capital outlay priorities included upgrades to security at TMHS and the Ryan, Wynn roof coating, and ClearTouch Boards for the balance of district classrooms. Libby shared a list of potential capital outlay projects that could be completed between FY23 and FY25 if funding is available. Projects include a playground for the Dewing preschool; electrical upgrades and cooling and circulation improvements at the Heath Brook; HVAC cooling and circulation improvements and a gymnasium light retrofit at the Ryan; and occupancy sensors and bathroom partitions and countertop replacement at the Wynn.
Libby will continue to discuss the budget with building principals, department heads, elected and town officials, teachers, parents, students, and community members “to refine and react to ever changing needs.”
The committee will host two more budget workshop sessions before submitting the budget to the town for approval at Town Meeting in May.
The budget is available to view at tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
