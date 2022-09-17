Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
While Katahdin serves as both the start and end point of the epic Appalachian trail, it is also legendary on its own as a destination and accomplishment to hike, along with the Knife Edge which is a mile long ridge running from Mt. Katahdin to South Peak, and on to Pamola Peak.
Getting to Baxter and into one of the few parking areas is not a walk in the park, but the rewards are great for those who persist.
To hike Katahdin and other exciting destinations in Baxter, advance planning is necessary as parking is limited by design. Maine residents can reserve parking at any time. Non-residents can reserve parking only two weeks before visiting.
Roaring Brook Campground is the most sought after location for parking as it allows a round trip hiking loop up Katahdin and along the Knife Edge, then down and back. If you don’t have reserved parking and don’t mind some risk, you can just show up at the park gate (at 4:30 a.m. or before) to get in line to wait until 7 a.m. when unclaimed parking is made available to those in waiting line order.
The Katahdin massif is a cirque in geological terms, meaning high walls were carved by glaciers in a “C” shape, leaving a relatively flat area at the base. A recommended course follows the Chimney Pond Trail to the Cathedral Trail, continues to the summit of Mount Katahdin, then out along the Knife Edge, descending toward South Peak and Chimney Peak then back out on the Helen Taylor trail.
The hike was 10 miles long and took 10 hours, with 4000’ of vertical, and included many scrambling segments as well as outright rock climbing in a few places. This is not a casual day hike nor should it be attempted by anyone not already familiar with serious hiking and rock scrambling.
Parking is just one challenge. It’s also necessary to watch the weather very carefully and be prepared to abandon your plans if it’s not suitable. Should wet weather set in while hiking, algae covered granite becomes very slick so you must hunker down and wait until the rain stops and the stone dries up, which can be a while.
For those properly prepared and sufficiently fit, Katahdin and the Knife Edge is a fabulous, visually rewarding hike. Not only are there non-stop 360° views all across Maine, but you also have the satisfaction of completing one of New England’s most storied ascents.
