TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual four-hour meeting via WebEx on April 12, 2021.
The board’s reorganization following the recent town election was overseen by town planner Anna McGinty. Steve Johnson was elected as chair, Bob Fowler was elected as vice chair, and Eric Ryder was elected as clerk. Board members voted to keep their current committee assignments.
The board received an update on the concept plan for 960 Main St. Attorney Dave Plunkett presented a rendering of the new mixed-use building, and explained that the second floor will have residential units.
Board members expressed concerns about the building sitting so close to the street, but praised the colonial design.
The board reviewed an approval not required plan for 527 Chandler St., part of the Oblate Fathers property. Plunkett explained that the ANR is procedural as the parcel is registered land. The board voted to endorse the plan.
The board reviewed a permit extension request for 120 Lumber Lane. Plunkett explained that the coronavirus pandemic halted construction on the project, though the developer has been working to advance the project as much as possible.
“This [delay] wasn’t because of any dereliction of duty,” said Plunkett. “Significant progress has been made.”
The board voted to approve an extension to September 2022.
The board reviewed an approval not required plan for 181 Pine St. Representatives Plunkett and Matt Hamor explained the plan will designate two parcels as non-buildable due to insufficient frontage and lot area. The board endorsed the plan.
The board received an overview of the proposed zoning bylaw amendment and accompanying map from Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick. Sadwick compared the original bylaw to the proposed changes. The board voted to recommend adoption of the two articles.
The board reviewed a family suite special permit request for Erminio and Michelle Grasso at 15 Plunkett Way, represented by Steve McCullough of Red Tail Construction.
McCullough explained that the Grassos are seeking to build an in-law suite to the existing house. The board voted to approve the permit.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit for 935 Main St. for Mike Saccone at MDR Construction on behalf of the Town of Tewksbury.
Saccone and Andy Street overviewed the project plan, explaining the layout of the townhouses and 20 parking spaces designated for the Tewksbury Housing Authority.
The board praised Saccone for accommodating the needs of the housing authority and for providing arborvitaes as a buffer between the two properties. The board voted to approve the permits with waivers.
The board reviewed a definitive subdivision/open space residential design special permit, and land disturbance permit for the John F. Sullivan and Barbara Field Trust at 1009 Livingston St. Representatives Jim Hanley, Dick Cuoco, and Dave Plunkett overviewed the plan and reviewed requested waivers.
After discussing sidewalk specifications, the board approved the permits with waivers.
The board reviewed a definitive subdivision/open space residential design permit application for 181 Pine St. Representatives Plunkett and Hamor explained that the plan was revised based on the town engineer’s comments.
The board requested to have the town engineer and applicant together at the next meeting to discuss outstanding issues before voting.
An abutter called in to express concerns over drainage. Chairman Johnson noted the homeowners association agreement stipulates that residents cannot change topography to affect drainage. The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a special permit application at 1800 Main St. for Tewksbury Realty Ventures. Engineer Casey Burch explained that plans for the former Eastern Bank site — a proposed Starbucks coffee shop — underwent several changes, including a widened egress and sidewalks.
After reviewing waivers, the board approved waivers and permits.
The board continued discussions on permit applications for 1023 & 1029 East St., and permit applications for 920 & 978 Livingston St., to the next meeting.
Board members again expressed frustration concerning information submitted late by proponents. Ryder said the board wasn’t getting enough time to review materials before meetings. Johnson added that it was unreasonable for petitioners to think board members can incorporate new information into their decisions on the same day.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
