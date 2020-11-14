TEWKSBURY — In response to the Town Crier story about CleanSlate and the action brought against the national addiction treatment center by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, a spokesperson for the organization offered the following statement:
“We are disappointed with the Attorney General’s decision to intervene in this matter. We strongly believe this claim is without merit, and we look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate in court that the care provided to our patients was outstanding and the lab tests that were ordered were medically necessary. Maintaining a culture of integrity is of the utmost importance to our company and we remain confident that our business practices and policies fully comply with both federal and state law.”
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office alleges that CleanSlate, which has an office in Tewksbury, and former company owner Dr. Amanda Louise Wilson caused false claims to be submitted to MassHealth and its contracted managed care entities for unneeded tests, which violate medical necessity requirements under MassHealth regulations.
According to a press release from the AG’s office, the “allegations were originally made in a case filed in April 2017 under the whistleblower (or qui tam) provision of the False Claims Act. The act permits private parties to sue for fraud on behalf of the government, and it also permits federal and state governments to intervene in such actions, as Massachusetts has done in this case, which is captioned U.S. et al. ex rel. Wendy Welch v. CleanSlate Centers, Inc., et al.; Civil Action No. 17-CV-30038-MGM (D. Mass.).”
Motions to dismiss are due on Dec. 7. The motions to dismiss are arguments that the defendant (CleanSlate, in this instance) would make to say why the charges against them should be dismissed. Oppositions to motions to dismiss are due Jan. 22 by the AG’s office. The AG would respond to those in writing, opposing the defendant’s arguments and asserting why the charges are with merit.
At that point, a court date is scheduled so a judge can hear those arguments and make a decision on whether any of the charges should be dismissed or not.
The original story appeared in the Town Crier on Oct. 28.
