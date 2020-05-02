TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON — The Tewksbury Food Pantry has been working extra hard during these tough times, as unemployment rates rise for many workers and their families. Across the country, food banks and pantries have seen an increase in need, as well. However, Tewksbury has risen to meet that need.
In a newsletter released on April 11, the pantry said:
“History has shown repeatedly that in times of great difficulty, there are often people who rise to the occasion. This pandemic is proving to be no different. The news nationally and locally has reported multiple stories of people going out of their way to assist others in unique and heartfelt ways. Tewksbury is no different. The Tewksbury Community Pantry has been the beneficiary of many examples of that generosity and concern over the last few weeks. Our community has demonstrated its certain and firm commitment to those less fortunate among us through multiple group and individual efforts to raise food or monetary donations directed to the community pantry.”
Groups such as Wilmington Cares, a Facebook group of local moms and citizens, have helped with this cause, dropping off food and cash donations, as well.
Items they accept are all canned goods, peanut butter, jelly, jam, cereal, pancake mix, pasta, canned and dry milk, coffee, tea, cocoa, juices, flour, sugar, oil, baking mixes, olives, pickles, sauces, gravies, sugar-free products, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, relish, dish and laundry soap, shampoo, soap, disposable razors, tissues, napkins, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, plastic bags, foil, paper plates, plastic utensils, and toothpaste.
They also accept PayPal donations, cash, checks, and stocks from investment portfolios.
The Tewksbury Food Pantry opened in January 1995 to battle hunger and bring food to those in need in Tewksbury. They had opened in Saint Williams Church, and then shifted to the Center School, on Pleasant Street, for three years.
Today, they have their own building on the site of the Department of Public Works. (999 Whipple Road).
If you would like to drop off a food donation, they invite you to drop off inside the building in the bins they have set out. They also remind those donating to remain socially distant and, if someone else is dropping off items, to wait in your car until they return to their cars.
Anyone wishing to send a cash or check donation can do so by mailing the cash or check to them, or donating through a link on their website.
