With sunny, warm days ahead, it’s time to hit the road and explore New England. Take a long weekend and experience one of Vermont’s most scenic byways — Route 100.
Route 100 cuts through the heart of Vermont, and is the state’s longest highway at 216 miles. The byway runs from Newport on the Canadian border in the north to Stamford at the southern border. While many visitors use Rt 100 for leaf peeping in the fall and to access Vermont’s best skiing in the winter, there’s no better time to traverse the Green Mountain State than summer.
Rt 100 passes through some of Vermont’s most idyllic resort towns, invoking European mountain elegance and historic sites. Dozens of itineraries are available online; otherwise, let the road take you to new discoveries.
Hiking, camping and swimming opportunities abound, and breathtaking views of the Green Mountains are some of the best in New England. Country stores, antique shops, and artisan markets dot the route, making this drive a dream for those hunting for the perfect piece, and foodies will have no shortage of delicious Vermont treats to sample.
One of Vermont’s most famous exports may be the premium pints of Ben & Jerry’s, but the state also boasts its signature delicious maple-flavored ice cream treat — the maple creemee, found up and down Route 100 No summer trip to Vermont is complete without sampling a maple creemee, blending two of the state’s top agriculture industries, dairy and maple — categories in which the state also dominates the rest of New England in production volume.
While the origin of the name is in question, some posit that it combines the French word for ice cream, “crème glacée,” derived from Vermont’s neighbors to the north in Canada. A good maple creemee is creamy and light, offering a delicate but robust maple flavor.
The Creemee Stand in Wilmington, Vermont, is one of the closest to the Merrimack Valley, and has been churning out fan-favorite maple creemees for over 20 years. Portions are generous — make sure to bring an appetite. Some stands are cash only, so be sure to check before you go.
Rt 100 can be enjoyed in as little as a weekend or as long as a week. Resorts, hotels, and bed and breakfasts are available to break up your journey. For a quick ride back home, hop on I-91 and follow Rt 2 back east, or cut through New Hampshire to continue your adventure.
There’s something for everyone on Rt 100, making this Vermont getaway the ideal summer trip. Find more information on Vermont’s food trails at www.digintv.com and learn more about Route 100 at www.vermontvacation.com/landing-pages/byways/scenic-route-100-byway.
