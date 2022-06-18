TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 7, 2022 at town hall. Members Jay Kelly and James Mackey were not present.
The board kicked off the meeting with a presentation from the TMHS Titans Robotics Team. Members demonstrated the functionality of their robot Nom-Nom, which recently competed at regional competitions, including a match at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where the team received the Phantom Fighter Award for outstanding adaptability.
Team mentor Scott Morris explained that the team spent six weeks building a lightweight, durable robot to meet specific requirements of the 2022 FIRST Robotics challenge, including picking up and throwing a ball and navigating through a camera.
Students described the process of building the robot, including learning how to code, use power tools, and develop a business branch.
Board chair Todd Johnson asked each student to share their educational aspirations: future majors included computer science, mechanical engineering, and pharmacy.
The team is supported by parents and community members who work in the science and technology industries to gain mentoring and skills. The team is completely self-funded and seeks between $25,000 to $30,000 in corporate sponsorships each year; current sponsors include Analog Devices, PTC, and Qualcomm. The team has faced difficulties with supply chain issues, and is hoping to pre-buy computer parts and aluminum to avoid material challenges next season.
Team members invited residents and local businesses who are interested in a personal donation or corporate sponsorship to email frcteam1474@gmail.com and visit frc1474.weebly.com.
The board approved committee reappointments; reappointed residents need to be sworn in again by the town clerk. Johnson also announced committee assignments for board members.
Johnson will serve on the general bylaw committee; Kelly will serve on the community preservation committee and the taxation aid committee; Kratman will serve as Lowell Regional Transit representative and the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee; Mackey will represent the board on the economic development committee; and Welman will serve on the beautification committee, the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee, and will represent Tewksbury at the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments.
Board members voted to disband three committees. The zoning bylaw committee was dissolved following the adoption of the new zoning bylaw at Town Meeting, and the athletic field committee completed its mission to address student athletic needs through the development of a new field at the Center Elementary-Ryan School complex.
The third committee, public events and celebrations, was introduced by current resident chair and Town Planner Alexandra Lowder. Lowder said that several of the events the committee is responsible for, including the Harvest Festival and tree lighting ceremony, have grown so large and established that it would make more sense for the responsibilities of the committee to be taken on by Lowder’s community development department, allowing for more structured, day-to-day management of projects while still involving residents in the visioning and execution of large-scale events.
The board discussed the proposed street name Sophie Ruth Way, across from the Tewksbury Cemetery on East Street, developed by Jim Andella and named after his granddaughter. Following approval from the town’s street naming committee, the board voted to approve the name.
The board also voted to accept a sewer easement at 935 East St.
The board reviewed four liquor license violations; the Tewksbury Police Department conducted underage alcohol compliance investigations earlier in the spring and found AJ’s Beer & Wine, Oakdale One-Stop Liquors, Main Street Liquors, and Lincoln Liquors to be in violation. The four stores were cited and will need to appear for hearings before the board on June 28.
In addition, Town Manager Richard Montuori said that Main Street Liquors failed a second compliance check. Tewksbury’s Police Chief Ryan Columbus will attend the hearings, as will town counsel.
Wellman wished the community a happy Pride Month, adding that members of the DEI Advisory Committee will be attending the community market on June 23 and June 30 to give out swag prizes. The market will kick off at Livingston Street Park on June 16 at 7 p.m. and will run every Thursday night throughout the summer.
Members of the board also observed the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
“I just wanted to take a pause and remember with gratitude the many men and women who served our country in that time period, and most importantly, those who laid down their lives so that we can enjoy what we do every day here,” said Johnson. “As veterans of World War II are sadly passing away, we’re losing sight of the enormity of that event.”
The next meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
