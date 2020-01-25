TEWKSBURY — At the Jan. 15 meeting of the Tewksbury School Committee, business manager Dave Libby presented the first budget workshop of the year for the FY21 budget.
The committee discussed salary, operating costs, and capital outlays, as well as fixed costs managed by the town. Salary makes up 70 percent of the school budget. A focus on personnel will include monitoring class sizes, improving special education service delivery, restructuring specialists, retaining clerical assistance for grades K-4, and hiring a resource officer for the elementary schools.
Technology goals include device maintenance and replacement and improving printing to reduce paper use. Another area that will gain major attention is building improvements; Libby explained that the district is working on upkeep of older buildings, improving security, and developing STEM and Maker Spaces.
Libby discussed recent improvements in the schools, including faster computer operations and maintenance work at the Dewing and Heath Brook schools. He explained that more reliable Internet makes it easier for teachers to plan and execute online activities. Libby predicts the FY21 budget will be $68 million and is anticipating a 2.94 percent increase over FY20.
The board recognized Boston Globe and Boston Herald 2019 All-Scholastic honorees Makayla Paige and Shane Aylward, as well as the TMHS DECA business club for their work on the Meghan McCarthy Fashion Show, which supports cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Athletic Director Ron Drouin introduced TMHS computer teacher Sanford Arbogast, who made a presentation to the board about forming an Esports team at TMHS. Esports is a multiplayer, team-based video game competition.
Arbogast noted that E-sports is accessible to all students, no matter their physical ability level, is attractive to students who may not participate in conventional sports or high school clubs, and teaches students STEM and computing skills.
Arbogast wants to avoid first-person shooter games and instead focus on strategy games, such as League of Legends and Rocket League. He also noted that 200 colleges offer scholarships for Esports.
The cost to join the high school Esports league PlayVS is $64 per student, with grant assistance available for students on free or reduced lunch. More than 20 Massachusetts high schools have teams, and vary in designating their teams as a varsity sport or club.
The committee noted that Labor Day will come late in 2020 on Sept. 7, and that according to collective bargaining restrictions, school cannot start any sooner than a Monday before Labor Day.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Regan said that school will run late into June, but the district may seek to shift around professional development days.
It was announced that nominations for the annual Ginsburg Family Award are open now. The award recognizes individuals or entities that has had significant impact on the Tewksbury Public Schools.
The next meeting of the School Committee is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2020.
