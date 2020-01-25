Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — At the Jan. 15 meeting of the Tewksbury School Com­mittee, business manager Dave Libby presented the first budget workshop of the year for the FY21 bud­get.

The committee discussed salary, operating costs, and capital outlays, as well as fixed costs managed by the town. Salary makes up 70 percent of the school budget. A focus on personnel will include monitoring class sizes, improving special education service de­livery, restructuring specialists, retaining clerical assistance for grades K-4, and hiring a resource officer for the elementary schools.

Technology goals include device maintenance and re­placement and improving printing to reduce pa­per use. Another area that will gain major attention is building improvements; Lib­by explained that the district is working on up­keep of older buildings, im­proving security, and de­veloping STEM and Maker Spaces.

Libby discussed recent im­provements in the schools, including faster computer operations and mainten­ance work at the Dewing and Heath Brook schools. He explained that more reliable Internet makes it easier for teachers to plan and execute online activities. Libby predicts the FY21 budget will be $68 million and is anticipating a 2.94 percent increase over FY20.

The board recognized Bos­ton Globe and Boston Herald 2019 All-Scho­lastic honorees Makayla Paige and Shane Ayl­ward, as well as the TMHS DECA business club for their work on the Meghan McCarthy Fa­shion Show, which supports cancer research at the Da­na Farber Cancer Insti­tute.

Athletic Director Ron Drouin introduced TMHS computer teacher San­ford Arbogast, who made a pre­sentation to the board about forming an Esports team at TMHS. Esports is a multiplayer, team-based vi­deo game competition.

Arbogast noted that E-s­ports is accessible to all students, no matter their physical ability level, is at­tractive to students who may not participate in con­ventional sports or high school clubs, and teaches students STEM and computing skills.

Arbogast wants to av­oid first-person shooter games and instead focus on strategy games, such as League of Legends and Rocket League. He also noted that 200 colleges offer scholarships for Esports.

The cost to join the high school Esports league PlayVS is $64 per student, with grant assistance available for students on free or reduced lunch. More than 20 Mas­sachusetts high schools have teams, and vary in designating their teams as a varsity sport or club.

The committee noted that Labor Day will come late in 2020 on Sept. 7, and that according to collective bar­gaining restrictions, school cannot start any sooner than a Monday before La­bor Day.

Assistant superintendent Brenda Regan said that school will run late into June, but the district may seek to shift around professional development days.

It was announced that nominations for the an­nual Ginsburg Family Award are open now. The award recognizes individuals or entities that has had significant impact on the Tewks­bury Public Schools.

The next meeting of the School Committee is sche­duled for Feb. 12, 2020.

