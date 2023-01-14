Have you heard of the cooking method sous-vide? Pronounced ‘sue-veed,’ the technique of using warm, gently circulating water to cook meats and vegetables is catching on. Praised for the quality of texture it brings to meats, the French immersion circulator is increasing in popularity as its superior results are realized.
A sous-vide machine looks like a kitchen hand-held immersion blender, but is clipped to a pot or cooking vessel to circulate water and heat it. Digital settings for time and temperature make using the machine easy. Sous vide translated means “under vacuum.”
Foods are typically sealed in plastic before plunged into the water, often vacuum sealed. This hands-off cooking method uses the water and circulator to maintain the consistent temperature and “bathe” the food. Food can be set in the morning and run through the day in the water bath, then quickly browned in the evening to serve for dinner. It is a “set it and forget it” method that really frees the cook and does not take up oven space or heat up a kitchen.
There is some debate over the origin of sous-vide, ranging from a South Carolina general seeking to improve hospital food and cooking methods in the late 1960s, to two chefs in France who were looking to improve the texture of meats and also experiment with vacuum-sealed foods.
The boil-in-bag revolution was starting and companies were keen to get on the bandwagon. Plastics manufacturers were also experimenting with ways to use soft plastics in the kitchen.
Poached eggs are a favorite of sous vide users. 167 degrees for 12 minutes, according to America’s Test Kitchen, is the perfect way to get eggs that are not runny and don’t taste like vinegar, which is used in the traditional stove top technique.
A family friend who is an avid sous-vide cook recommends “brisket sous-vide at 135°F for 48 hours and quick flips on the BBQ grill or broiler at high heat with a dry rub for incredibly tender, juicy and tasty beef. You can also make pastrami with pepper, garlic and clove, and pork shoulder or butt sous-vide at 165°F for 24 hours and then fork shred in a bowl and add your favorite sauce for an ‘incredible’ pulled pork sandwich.”
The advantage of sous-vide is that is makes tough cuts of meat more tender by breaking down the connective tissue. Many fine restaurants use the sous-vide method.
Immersion circulators draw water in and across an element to heat the water and circulate it right back out. Keeping the temperature steady is the key to the food being cooked well and even. Chefs laud the technique’s ability to thoroughly cook meats versus having overdone and underdone spots.
It is not necessary to use a vacuum sealer machine for the food used in a sous vide bath. A freezer bag is sufficient. The temperatures that food cooks at in the sous-vide is below boiling temperature, and having BPA-free bags can give you an extra measure of confidence. Cooking in plastic is anathema to many cooks, but sous-vide aficionados share that the low cooking temperature and the polyethylene bags are food safe.
It is recommended to remove as much air as possible from the bag so the food stays submerged, and clip the bag to the side of the container so that it doesn’t slip into the water and possibly compromise the seal.
Foods such as fish, beef, lamb, pork, or chicken should be seasoned prior to being placed in the bag so that the meat marinates while the warming process occurs. Meats that are prepared using sous-vide will still need to be seared to gain a crust or crispy edge after being removed from the water bath.
Some immersion circulators rely on wifi and phone apps to run, while others have digital controls which set time, temperature, and water level indicators. Prices range from $50 to $200, with the most recommended models priced around $175-190. Numerous instructional videos are available to guide purchases and techniques.
Give sous-vide a try!
