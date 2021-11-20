TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m., players and parents were involved in a physical altercation after a fight ensued on the ice during a youth hockey game.
Tewksbury Police Officers responded to the incident at Breakaway Ice Center, located at 20 Carter St. in Tewksbury.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a fight broke out on the ice amongst the players of an 18U league game between Tewksbury’s Boston Junior Rangers and Raynham’s New England Knights.
According to police officials, the fight escalated and several parents became involved.
Video of the scene has been posted on social media showing brawling players attempting to leave the ice, and parents punching and shoving players back onto the rink.
At least one player suffered injuries to the face, but no ambulance transports were required.
Massachusetts Hockey suspended four parents and both teams for the rest of the season, with the possibility of continued individual player suspensions into next season.
Tewksbury Police have interviewed the referees and witnesses at the game. Police have also obtained surveillance footage from the rink, as well as video footage that has been posted on social media, and plans a full review of the footage as part of their ongoing investigation.
Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus released a statement emphasizing that the Town of Tewksbury takes the safety of youth recreational programing very seriously, and this continues to be an ongoing investigation, so further details cannot be provided at this time.
Additional updates will be provided as they become available.
