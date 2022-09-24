TEWKSBURY — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, local artist Mary Jane Marcucci will once again publicly present her art in the first of three art shows after a 30 year absence from the art show circuit.
Marcucci, known by family and friends as MJ, resided in the Town of Tewksbury for over 50 years before she retired and moved to Newburyport to be closer to family. Her longstanding ties with the Tewksbury community made the Tewksbury Country Club the perfect place for this next chapter in her art career to continue.
From early childhood, Marcucci had a love for art and knew she wanted a career in the art profession. With encouragement from her parents, Marcucci obtained a BA and MFA in art from Emmanuel College, and went on to earn her MSM from Lesley University.
After graduation, her career focused mainly on teaching art to others in both public and private educational institutions. This included 14 years at Northern Essex Community College where she founded Creative Beginnings, a company that enhances artist endeavors including special events, graphics and environmental design.
During her busy teaching career she also was the Director of Visual Arts for the Boston Arts festival and the Artistic Director for Boston’s July 4th Esplanade event.
Locally, Marcucci was an active member in the Tewksbury community as a founding director of the Massachusetts Public Health Museum and founder of the Strongwater Equine Therapy Farm in Tewksbury.
Marcucci enjoyed a fulfilling and busy career, but working full time and raising a family left her little time to pursue showing her personal art collection.
With her teaching career behind her, retirement has given her the opportunity to once again focus on her own artwork.
After a lifetime of training, working and learning from such artists as Peter London, Claude Croney, Helen Van Wyk and Roger Curtis, her body of work evolved into a collection of en plein air pastel impressions. This disciplined use of color with positive and negative space results in a strong composition of air, light and space in a representation of familiar landscapes.
Marcucci is excited to be focused on her personal artwork again, stating, “I have received so much pleasure out of preparing for this show, with so much good response from good people.”
The first of Marcucci’s three art exhibits will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Tewksbury Country Club, located at 1880 Main St., from 2:30 to 8 p.m.
After this one day event, the exhibits that will follow are one and two month long events.
From Oct. 1 to 30, The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center, located at 6 Turnpike Road in Newburyport, will exhibit Marcucci’s scenic Plum Island and natural pastel studies daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also in October, the Tewksbury Public Library, located at 300 Chandler St., will exhibit Marcucci’s Tewksbury inspired work in the library’s new 2nd floor exhibit area from October through the end of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.