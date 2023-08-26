TEWKSBURY — Last week, Town Planner Alexandra Lowder and Assistant Town Manager and Community Development Director Steve Sadwick hosted a virtual discussion session to review feedback from a recent survey concerning creating a compliant zoning district for the state’s MBTA communities requirements.
An MBTA community is a city or town serviced by the MBTA, or a municipality that abuts a community with services. Tewksbury is an MBTA adjacent community. MBTA communities are required to have “at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right without need for discretionary approval.” The law is not a mandate to build; rather, communities must adopt compliant zoning.
Adjacent communities are required to create districts with a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre. Districts must be suitable for families with children, and not place any age restrictions — for example, designating zones only for senior housing. Districts must comprise at least 50 total acres of land, with 25 contiguous acres and no portion less than five acres.
Lowder emphasized that the requirements are not a mandate to build; rather, “the zoning to enable building must be adopted.”
Tewksbury will be required to adopt zoning to allow the production of at least 1,214 multi-family units and achieve compliance before December 2024. The proposed district cannot include wetlands, environmentally sensitive areas, or publicly-owned land in its acreage.
The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities on Thursday released new guidance increasing flexibility around mixed-use zoning and adding 13 discretionary grant programs communities could lose out on if they are out of compliance with the law.
333 people took the non-binding online survey and were asked to rank six potential zones in the town. Preferences were ranked in the following order: North A (office research district including Ames Pond); North B (River Road, including Trull Brook Golf Course); town center (Archstone and Emerald Court); Main Street A (Oakdale Plaza to Heathbrook Plaza); Main Street B (Stonebury Crossing to St. Williams Church); and South (South Street, including a parcel formerly slated for development by Simon Property Group next to I-93).
Lowder noted that about 29 percent of all respondents ranked North A and North B as their first and second choice, respectively. 55 respondents used the write-in function, and 28 of those provided alternative locations, including Main Street, Livingston Street, Woburn Street, and the Wal-Mart/Home Depot area. Others suggested state hospital land or the Trahan and North Street School sites; the EOHLC excludes state- and town-owned land from gross acreage calculation.
Lowder outlined the proposed zoning timeline, which began with the survey in the early summer and the information session in August. Lowder plans to hold an in-person information session in September to narrow down to a maximum of three proposed districts, then host another session in October to narrow choices down to a final proposed district before presenting the district to the Select Board and Planning Board for final review and discussion.
The proposed district will need to be submitted to the EOHLC for preliminary approval with a 90-day review period. Contingent on this approval, the district will be submitted to the Town Meeting warrant in February, with a planning board hearing in April before a vote at annual town meeting in May 2024.
Residents raised concerns about survey bias and difficulty in using the survey tool. Resident and Town Moderator Dustin Weir asked about consequences for failing to approve zoning by the state’s December 2024 deadline.
Lowder said that actions have already been taken by the state to penalize towns that have not achieved interim compliance, which Tewksbury has; communities that do not achieve compliance will not be eligible for state and federal grant opportunities and may lose existing funding.
She noted the state does not provide funding for future infrastructure needs that may result from new development, but emphasized the zoning compliance requirement is not a mandate to build. Sadwick reminded residents that any future projects would still go through the local control process and mitigation measures could be taken by the Planning Board.
Residents asked about school overcrowding resulting from family-friendly units and Lowder said Tewksbury Public Schools have had declining enrollment to such an extent that teachers have been relieved from duty. Sadwick added that over a 10-year period, the number of students lost from TPS is almost the same as the number of new housing units that have been built.
Resident Brad Tosto suggested the town weigh the cost of lost state grants against future costs incurred from building new housing when considering adopting compliant zoning. Lowder said not only grant funding is at stake, but existing funding for Section 8 vouchers, operational funding for housing authorities, and other state receipts could be revoked.
Sadwick read a recent advisory issued from Attorney General Andrea Campbell: “Communities cannot opt out of or avoid their obligations by choosing to forego state funding. Failure to comply may result in civil enforcement action or liability under federal and state fair housing laws.”
Sadwick added that failure to create compliant zoning “could put us afoul of the federal Fair Housing Act” of 1968, enforced by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Justice.
The next zoning workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tewksbury Public Library on Sept. 13.
