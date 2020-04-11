‘Tis the season for tulips, daffodils, bunnies and eggs. Yes, all of these things are indicative of the arrival of spring and the celebration of Easter.
Easter, the oldest and most important holiday of the Christian Church, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The egg, known for thousands of years as the symbol of life and rebirth, has come to represent Christ’s resurrection. The hard shell represents the tomb of Christ and cracking the shell represents the resurrection of Christ. Thus, making the logical association of the Easter celebration and the Easter egg.
Tulips and daffodils are some of the first flowers of the spring season to bloom, making them the perfect floral ambassadors to welcome the start of Easter.
So how does the big bunny littering your backyard with eggs and candy tie into this scenario?
There have been several cultures throughout history with different versions of the Easter Bunny in their folklore, as well as traditions for an egg hunt.
Early German cultures believed in the Teutonic Goddess of springtime, Eostre.
Eostre was commonly associated with rabbits because of their fertility and springtime presence. The belief was that Eostre and her egg laying rabbits would leave eggs in the grass as the first sign of spring.
In the early 1700’s, Pennsylvania Dutch believed an egg laying hare called Oschter Haws would lay eggs in the grass and children were encouraged to search for the eggs.
The hare had also been associated with fertility and the Virgin Mary for centuries. Rabbits often appear in paintings of the Virgin Mary, such as Titian’s masterpiece “Madonna of the Rabbit” painted in 1530. In Europe, this was the basis of the tradition of the Easter Hare who would hide baskets of colored eggs in the house and garden for children to find.
Queen Victoria helped popularize this egg hunt tradition as early as 1833. She mentions her mother’s arrangement of egg hunts for her as a child often in her diary, and she continued the egg hunt tradition at Kensington Palace throughout her life.
Another popular English tradition is the Egg Roll. This “sport” is also a symbolic re-enactment of the rolling away of the stone from Christ’s tomb. This British tradition eventually crossed “the pond” to become a famous U.S. tradition.
The annual White House Egg Roll that takes place on the White House lawn has been a long standing national Easter tradition.
This Easter celebration officially dates back to 1878, under the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, but it is First Lady Dolly Madison, wife of the 4th U.S. president James Madison, that is said to have started this tradition on the hilly lawn of the Capitol building.
However, the egg roll event was eventually moved to the White House lawn after President Ulysses S. Grant signed a bill banning the rolling of eggs on the Capitol grounds due to officials complaining the event was ruining the Capitol’s lawn.
Typically, the White House Easter Egg Roll takes place on the Monday after Easter, but on March 16, 2020 the office of the First Lady Melania Trump announced that out of an abundance of caution concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Easter Egg Roll would be canceled.
This is not the first time this White House celebration has been canceled, but it is the first time because of a health pandemic.
The other cancellations were caused by war time, which included the Civil War, WWI and WWII.
The Easter Egg Roll was also canceled from 1946-1952 due to post-war food conservation and then because of construction that was taking place at the White House.
The many cultural Easter traditions that have been celebrated throughout history are now molded into our modern day Easter Bunny who hides eggs and treats, sparking the much anticipated Easter Day egg hunt.
For many families the egg hunt is a focal point for their Easter celebration, but because of social distancing that is still in place, many families will have to participate in a much smaller scaled egg hunt celebration this year.
In an effort to stay connected in the community this Easter season, the Granite United Church is encouraging everyone to participate in the Great Egg Hunt. You can enjoy this egg hunt while still keeping social distancing from the safety of your car. To participate in this event, you can download a printable Easter Egg, or create your own “egg” artwork to display on your front door or window. Starting April 4 - 12, drive through neighborhoods to see how many eggs you can find on display. To download your printable egg, visit huntforhope.com.
During this difficult time, it is hard to adjust to our many new social norms. Having changes in our holiday traditions doesn’t make them worse, just different.
You and your family can still participate in many traditional Easter favorites like coloring eggs, attending online or broadcast church service, and enjoying an egg hunt.
Maybe now is the time to try celebrating with something new, like having your own Easter egg roll with your children in the backyard.
Have fun making a new holiday recipe or change the holiday menu from dinner to brunch.
Try incorporating a new twist into your traditional egg hunt by adding clues or riddles to help find the eggs. These new Easter celebrations may just turn into a time honored tradition in your family that will be embraced for years to come.
