If you happen to be up along Route 128 near the North Shore Mall, the Peabody Bikeway is a small, flat, converted trolley line which has been converted to a multi-use path. The trail runs from the mall out into Peabody and back.
It is 3.5 mile roundtrip route, known as an out-and-back trail, and is built on what used to be the Salem and Lowell rail line from Peabody to Wakefield, perfect for biking or walking.
The paved trail is not the quietest of routes on the mall side, but is accessed easily from the Lahey Medical Center parking lot just off of Route 128. The trail does run by some conservation areas as it winds away from the highway so you may catch a glimpse of frogs, turtles, ducks, geese, chipmunks, and birds.
The trail may also be accessed from Peabody Road and is part of the larger Peabody Independence Greenway.
Using an over-the-road path, walkers or riders can hook up again with the trail to make a 4.6 mile route. The trail, once across the road, follows the Ipswich River. The city was recently awarded a grant to bridge the gap and create a safe route for the disconnected parts of the trail and will extend the trail, ultimately, 10 miles past the Lahey Clinic and into downtown Peabody.
A two-lane pedestrian bridge over Route 1 will make future connections possible, with a plan for construction by 2025. Bikeways on the North Shore are booming with the Danvers Rail Trail, Swampscott Trail, Middleton, Salisbury, Lynn and others and one can easily explore a few trails in a day.
As the weather improves, start adding these trails to your exploration plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.