TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s Economic Development Committee met last week after a nearly one year hiatus. The committee, charged with improving Tewksbury’s identity in the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area, is made up of residents, business representatives, and elected officials.
Select Board member James Mackey convened the group on March 2, 2022 and is the acting chairperson.
Mackey said, “we want to establish what the committee wants to be and figure out the best ways to execute our charter.”
The committee is comprised of Mackey, current Planning Board representative Stephen Johnson, Lowell Five Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager Patricia Lelos, resident Timothy Swett, resident Julio Morais, resident Jennifer Balch-Kenney, resident Danielle Corsino, Eastern Bank Assistant Vice President Arthur Costa, and resident Arthur Ford.
The committee also has a dedicated staff resource in Alexandra Lowder, Community/Economic Development Planner for the Town of Tewksbury. Lowder is not a voting member of the committee.
Makey said that having a dedicated staff member now bridges the gap the committee had in meeting its objectives and mission statement. For example, Lowder will identify and compile a directory of vacant space and listing agents to create a one-stop shopping resource for prospective business owners.
The committee hopes to work to create a user-friendly guide to opening a business in the community as well.
“We need to make it easy for a prospective business to know what steps are needed and what permits are required in order to open various types of businesses. We want a predictable process with minimal impediments for a business,” said Mackey.
Funneling inquiries to Lowder will create less confusion, and will let her perform an initial analysis to inform each business of the checklist of steps required to bring their concept to fruition. While much information is already available in the zoning bylaw, the document is challenging to navigate and can present confusion for business owners.
Lowder will be able to direct inquiries to the building department, health department, or other entity in town government to assist a potential business with finding or building out a location in the community.
Another tool that will help businesses is a webpage geared toward answering permitting and licensing questions at a high level. Lowder said that every business is different, but general information to help address questions about the required steps needed with each department in town government can get initial inquiries on the right track more quickly and set expectations.
Lowder said, “the town has changed, the needs of business has changed.”
Beyond working to help fill empty retail and commercial space, the committee will seek to determine where entities such as the Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce and other professional associations can bring support services to businesses.
Mackey asked committee members to come back to the next meeting with a set of goals that should be tackled and thoughts around how the town can support an environment that creates vibrancy in the retail and commercial sector.
The next meeting of the committee is April 6, 2022. While it is not a public input session, members of the public are welcomed to attend and listen.
