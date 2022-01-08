TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury families have stepped up once again and joined an effort to provide assistance and some cheer through generous donations to Lowell Healthy Families for their mother and baby party. The pandemic forced the gathering online for the second year, but gifts were still collected for distribution by the home visitors assigned to each family.
Part of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Eliot Human Community Services, the group has been holding a holiday party for the very vulnerable population the organization serves for over 16 years. The non-profit agency supports young mothers with children ages 0-3 with pre- and post-natal education, nutritional guidance, and services to help mother and baby thrive.
The agency serves Lowell, Tewksbury, Westford, Chelmsford, Dracut, Tyngsboro, Dunstable and Billerica and relies on caring home visitors to supervise and steer the young clients. In some instances, young mothers are homeless, while others are “couch surfing” from house to house with their infants, relying on the generosity of friends and family to put them up temporarily.
Some mothers find themselves in abusive situations. The lack of affordable housing has created challenging circumstances for these and countless families in the Merrimack Valley in “normal” times, and the pandemic has just exacerbated the issue.
Since the annual gathering was not possible this year, Tewksbury residents who usually provide homemade baked goods for the big event instead created baked good “to go” bags for 20 clients as well as 15 staff members. Several residents, including Lori Carriere, created handmade treat bags with reindeer antlers and fruit cups with snowman faces.
Lisa and Sam Gill made gluten free treats, and worked to help fill the bags. Pizzelles, brownies, macaroons, and even instant macaroni and cheese cups, along with toddler fruit squeeze pouches were included.
Tewksbury resident and Girl Scout Baldwin Service Unit director Sarah Leshay coordinated the gift component for the children and families. Leshay and her own team of elves solicited donations and helped shop, reached out to friends, family, and coworkers and were able to cover all wishes with donated gifts or monies.
The home visitors provided a list of items that would be of highest priority for the children which is spun out to donors, and Leshay and team buy and wrap the balance of the items. Donations were so generous that Leshay was also able to provide 12 grocery gift cards to the agency. Diapers were donated thanks to resident Tricia Langeleh.
In total, 94 children were served this year with gift bags that included warm winter clothing, books and toys. Over 150 mom and dad bags were also donated generously from Tewksbury residents and those in surrounding towns, each to include gloves, a hat, face masks, hand sanitizer, cocoa, and lip balm. Some extras also made their way into the bags such as candies, coffee gift cards, calendars, socks, and blankets.
Knitters from St. Williams Adult Choir made extra hats, as did Tewksbury’s Karen Cintolo. Rose O’Neill and friends made hand-crafted gift pouches. Enthusiastic helpers from nearby Wilmington, North Andover and Groton, who have ties to Tewksbury, also pitched in as the network grows each year.
The Special Education program at Bedford High School collected money for several gift bags, and then their STEP students shopped for the items and wrapped them.
“They were so excited to be involved,” said Leshay, herself a teacher in Bedford.
The Nashoba Learning Group and Amy Fong coordinated the wrapping of 50 gifts by their clients, which helps both the effort and the adult day program clients to have a meaningful and safe project, a tall order in COVID-times. The STEP program and the SAIL program at Bedford High School purchased and wrapped gifts for a family, as did Mike Griffin and Patrick Morrissey's Advisory students.
Iffat Farooqui and Deb Darlington's Advisory students wrapped over 100 picture books for the effort as well. Girl Scout Junior Troop #67431 and Daisy/Brownie Troop #83441 from Tewksbury were huge helpers with parent bags, according to Leshay. Together they made up 29 bags.
Said Leshay, “There are so many ways for us to give back, whether it is through time or goods or monetary donations. Our community and those around us have many opportunities if we only look.”
If you’d like to be included in the effort next year, send an email to Paige Impink at paige@yourtowncrier.com.
