TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on May 16, 2023 at town hall.
The board first discussed the Comcast cable television license renewal process. The Comcast license is set to expire on Sept. 19, 2025. Several community members spoke in support of Tewksbury Telemedia as part of the legally mandated public hearing to assess local cable needs and interests, including Tewksbury Carnation editor Lorna Garey and reuse committee chair Bruce Shick.
“They do a wonderful job, I would hope that will continue,” said Shick, noting the telemedia department’s contributions in documenting conditions at the former North Street and Trahan schools for public information.
Chair Todd Johnson noted that cable bills continue to rise for residents and urged Comcast to work on keeping costs accessible:
“Anything we can do relative to our contract and our rates that affect the ability to expand or maintain subscribership, I think it’s a good thing.”
The board reviewed the results of the town’s annual financial audit for FY22 with Jim Powers and Romina Mameli of Powers & Sullivan LLC. Powers and Mameli reported that the town received an unmodified audit opinion, “which is the best audit opinion you can get,” said Mameli.
Powers noted that the town has made progress in addressing its unfunded pension liability and has seen strong stabilization fund growth relative to rates.
Member Jayne Wellman asked what the town would need to do to achieve a AAA bond rating, the highest rating a community can receive. Powers said that the town is doing well from a financial management perspective, “but a lot of it has to do with demographics, where you’re located, the economy, and your commercial base compared to your residential base.”
A higher bond rating can unlock more favorable borrowing rates for communities, potentially saving taxpayers money.
The board approved a common victualler license for Hunan Wok at 2290 Main St., which is under new ownership.
The board approved two farmers market liquor license applications for Blisspoint Meadery and Aaronap Cellars for the 2023 Tewksbury Community Market from June to September. Members Mark Kratman and Pat Holland questioned plans to provide samples to market goers.
“There’s a lot of kids down there,” Kratman said.
Samples may be no more than one half-ounce, and booth workers will be trained in proper identification and safe service; Johnson noted that there were no incidents during the market last year.
The board approved National Grid pole and underground utility petitions at Bridle Path, Chivas Circle, Fiske Street, and Commerce Way.
During the resident comment portion of the meeting, Patrick Nichols asked about the board’s process for awarding retail marijuana licenses. Johnson said that all applicants who submitted by May 11 will have the opportunity to present to the board, and the board will take public input before making determinations.
Nine projects met the deadline and will be considered at meetings on June 12, 13, and 20.
Wellman was reappointed to represent the board at the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments, the town’s regional planning agency.
The board approved the town’s first official Pride celebration, Pride Lights, for June 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee on the town common. The event will feature food trucks, face painting, swag, and music from local soul band Tee & The Gents.
Kratman noted that the LRTA is seeing slow but increasing ridership, thanks in part to a route adjustment that added a bus stop to the library on Chandler Street. He noted that there may be opportunities in the future to install more bike lanes to connect stations.
Wellman shared that a wood floor expert is assessing issues with the new Center Elementary gym and will produce a report in the coming weeks.
Johnson praised Town Manager Richard Montuori for his team’s work on town meeting and thanked residents for their participation.
“They speak their mind at Town Meeting, whether that be by standing up and vocalizing something or letting things move forward without any question or controversy because they’re satisfied with what has been presented information-wise,” he said.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 6, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.