Longwood Gardens' architectural aesthetics

Longwood Gardens' architectural aesthetics work in concert with the arboretum's 1,000 varieties of plants. (Rosalyn Impink photo)

2022 is a new year with new possibilities, so why not plan a trip somewhere new? If you find yourself traveling down the East­ern seaboard this year, take a day and visit Long­wood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Lo­cated just an hour south of Philadelphia’s city center, Longwood Gardens is an elegant adventure fil­led with botanical wonders.

The original arboretum was started in 1798 by the descendants of English colonists on the land of the Lenni Lenape tribe. In 1906, the property was purchased by the wealthy du Pont family, and the modern gardens were opened in 1921. Today, the gardens consist of over 1,000 acres of horticultural greenhouses, landscaped lawns, natural meadows, and topiary sculptures, and is in the midst of a $250 million ex­pansion and renovation.

Longwood Gardens is the perfect place to spend several hours wandering through an expertly cultivated botanical landscape, rivaling the aesthetic ex­perience of Kew Gardens or even Versailles. Explore vast meadows and forests, towering fountain displays, outdoor gardens, and in­door greenhouses, all while learning about the preservation and cultivation work that goes into producing 110,000 plants of 1,000 different varieties.

Longwood offers exhibitions for every season, making it a year-round destination. Visit at the beginning of the year to explore the wonders of winter outside, then step into a warm conservatory or greenhouse to see flowers in full bloom. In spring, out­door gardens burst with new growth, making for a colorful expedition of the grounds.

Summer is a prime time to visit if you want to see the spectacular fountain shows held throughout the day; food and drink festivals will keep you occupied, and the gardens host dozens of live instrumental concerts outdoors. It’s also a great time to ex­plore Longwood’s hidden gems, such as a mystical indoor rain fountain and a 62-bell carillon tower that plays periodically through­out the day.

Autumn brings fall fo­liage and Longwood’s Chry­san­themum Festival; indoor and outdoor displays de­light the senses and offer a getaway outside peak travel seasons.

Finally, Longwood wraps up the year with its annual holiday display, an ex­travaganza of a half million lights and extraordinary horticultural displays; this year’s display focused on a contrasting fire and ice theme.

Young visitors will enjoy exploring the Indoor Chil­dren’s Garden, perfectly proportioned for kids to explore on their own terms. This engaging and enriching educational gar­den offers an array of activities and scavenger hunts for families to ex­plore unique plants, dragon sculptures, and interactive fountains and waterways.

For those looking to stretch their legs and re­treat into the garden’s wilder side, Peirce’s Woods offers groomed walking trails for visitors to experience a native Penn­syl­vania forest — some trees are over 150 years old. Children (and adults) will be excited to discover three treehouses throughout the gardens. The Mea­dow Walk also provides a peaceful exploratory am­ble through acres of wild grasses and flowers. Make sure to visit the Italian Water Garden — its fountains and lawns will transport you to Europe.

Longwood Gardens is an accessible experience for people of all ages, and a world away from the big city. Bask in its quiet tranquility and learn more about the beautiful natural wonders of the world.

Visit longwoodgardens.org to plan your trip and check for COVID-19 up­dates before arriving.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.