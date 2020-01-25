On a cold winter’s night, what better way to spend an evening than sitting by a fire with the company of a good book.
Although e-Readers are the latest and greatest in the world of literature, avid readers agree, there is nothing quite like turning those old fashioned paper pages in anticipation of the next chapter.
Cozy up by the fire with an electronic tablet? I don’t think so…
If this love affair of reading a leather bound classic is part of your genetic makeup, then you owe it to yourself to visit the Brattle Book Shop, located in the heart of downtown Boston at 9 West St.
You may not think there is a need to go all the way to Boston to buy books when there is a big box book store near every mall, and a local library in every town.
A trip to Battle Book Shop is like no other, as it is the Boston area’s own national treasure. Brattle is one of the oldest and largest Antiquarian Book Shops in the country.
Brattle Book Shop has called Boston home since it’s opening in 1825, and has been run by the Gloss family since 1949.
The current proprietor is Ken Gloss. He grew up surrounded by the magnificent wealth of books and history of the Brattle Book Shop while his father, George Gloss, was the proprietor.
Ken Gloss has quite an impressive resume. He is a past President of the Antiquarians Booksellers Association of America's New England chapter.
He has also appraised books and libraries for Harvard, Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern, Suffolks, Simmons. Tufts, Babson and the FBI, just to name a few.
Gloss may be best known for his appearances on PBS Antique RoadShow for his expert book appraisals, but he also gives frequent talks throughout the Boston Metro area on appraising, collecting, and selling books.
To call Brattle a “book shop” is an understatement.
Housed in a three story building, the Brattle Book shop stocks over 250,000 books, maps, prints, and postcards, covering all types of subject matters.
Brattle has a large selection of used and out of print books, but also maintains an impressive inventory of first editions, collectables and fine leather bound books. These books are all on display in the Rare Book Room.
On good weather days (meaning not a blizzard or hurricane) there are a large selection of bargain books on display in the large alleyway next to the book shop. Bargain book prices start as low as $1 per book, and are on display outside even on cold winter days. Dress warmly so you can take the time to browse in comfort.
Brattle acquires its stock from all over New England and the world, and Gloss is happy to give appraisals either online or in person, and purchase books of interest accordingly.
A few years ago, I inherited a large collection of books after the death of a relative. I called Brattle Book Shop, and Gloss came to my home to look through the hundreds of books I had in my basement.
Although he was only interested in a select few that I had, he bought the whole lot from me as he could not bear the thought of the books falling to an ill fate (yes, a true book lover!!)
Besides the obvious of selling books to read, Brattle’s staff is also experienced in the use of books to decorate.
Many older books are bound so beautifully, they are as interesting to look at on the outside as they are to read on the inside pages.
Many cloth bindings have colorful and interesting artwork and fabrics, and leather bound books can be beautifully embossed in gold and come in a variety of colors.
Books for decoration can be purchased in sets in a wide variety of sizes and colors to brighten up a lackluster bookcase in your home.
New Englanders still have many long, cold winter nights ahead of us, so a trip to the Brattle Book Shop could serve you well. Stock pile some of the outdoor bargain books, find that long out of print classic you have been searching for, or simply spend a few hours poking around a historical gem that is brimming with historical literature.
To find out more about Gloss’ speaking engagements, to search for a specific book, or to get an appraisal on your own book or collection visit www.brattlebookshop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.