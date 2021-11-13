TEWKSBURY — As if the redrawn legislative districts for Tewksbury were not enough of a headache, congressional redistricting is putting yet another layer of complication on the town clerk’s office and may result in increased voter confusion.
Due to the Oct. 21 vote in the legislature for redistricting at the local level, Tewksbury will be split into three legislative districts and will be represented by Lowell’s Vanna Howard, Andover’s Tram Nguyen, and Wilmington’s David Robertson, with no majority of Tewksbury voters residing in any of the three districts.
Further, new voting precincts had to be created by the town clerk’s office to handle the split, which will occur in state elections, to accommodate those parts of town that have a boundary drawn through them. Tewksbury precincts previously depicted with the letter A will be renumbered as a way to try to reduce confusion for voters.
Here’s how it works: in-town elections for School Committee, Select Board, Planning Board, Housing Authority, Board of Library Trustees, Board of Health, Moderator, and Shawsheen Tech Regional School Committee, candidates will be on the same ballot for every resident.
In state elections, however, voters in precinct 1 will now be part of the 17th Middlesex district, currently served by Vanna Howard. Precincts 2,4,6,8 and a portion of precinct 5 will be represented in the 19th Middlesex along with all of Wilmington, a seat currently held by David Robertson.
The other portion of precinct 5, as well as all of precincts 3 and 7, will be represented by Tram Nguyen in the expanded 18th Essex district. In no district does Tewksbury have a majority of registered voters.
Further splits will happen for congressional races for seats now held by Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan now that the congressional lines have been drawn. According to Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, the proposed congressional district map splits Tewksbury between the Third and the Sixth congressional districts.
Tewksbury, represented by Seth Moulton in the Sixth Congressional District, will now become split with the Third Congressional District’s Lori Trahan.
Graffeo and Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori sent an email to the current delegation that states, “As we have previously communicated to you relative to the House of Representatives districts, we are extremely concerned about the integrity of elections. In order to avoid unnecessary split precincts which will cause voter confusion and additional costs to the town, amongst countless logistical issues, we ask that you reach out to the members of the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting and request that the 2020 boundary lines that have been done at the local level be utilized to form the congressional districts.”
According to Graffeo, 2010 precinct boundary lines were used by the legislature instead of 2020 boundary lines. Initial estimates for the cost to the town of this move is in the range of $35,000, not including any special elections.
Traditionally, cities and towns had defined their precincts every 10 years, then submitted them to the state. In October, Governor Charlie Baker signed a redistricting bill to reverse this process.
The congressional proposal will result in four different ballots in a state/federal election and three split precincts for Tewksbury (2, 4 and 5).
Once approved, the new districts will become effective on Dec. 31, 2021, and the Town Clerk’s Office will mail notification to Tewksbury voters.
