TEWKSBURY — In this November’s 19th Middlesex State Representative race, Republican candidate Alec DiFruscia will challenge incumbent Democrat Dave Robertson.
A lifelong resident of Tewksbury, DiFruscia attended Tewksbury Public Schools, and later attended George Washington University in Washington D.C. for college. He enters the race with the intent to positively impact the community he grew up in.
“I want to give back to the community that made me who I am,” he said on his campaign website.
Key campaign platforms for DiFruscia include tightening sanctions against illegal immigrants, prevent tax increases, pushing for transparency in the government, increasing local aid to schools, infrastructure, and first responders, improve the public school systems overall, and work to combat the opioid epidemic.
In order to be elected, DiFruscia plans on emphasizing face-to-face interaction with voters as a primary messaging tactic. He plans on applying his knowledge of the community to the position in order to best serve constituents.
“I know our community, I know our needs, and I can promise that if elected, I will have your back,” he said on his website. “Between now and election day, I’ll be out knocking doors in your neighborhood, standing out in front of Market Basket, and meeting people in every corner of our district.”
To learn more about DiFruscia, as well as his campaign platforms, visit his website https://www.alecforrep.com, follow him on Twitter and Facebook @AlecforRep, or email him at alec@alecforrep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.