TEWKSBURY — Plan your errands carefully if they involve CVS at 10 Main St., Stadium Plaza or 1900 Main St., Oakdale Mall, Tewksbury locations. According to an announcement by CVS, the pharmacies within the chain’s stores will begin closing from 1:30 - 2 p.m. every day to give its pharmacists a "predictable and consistent daily pause."
The new daily half-hour closure is intended to give its pharmacy employees a prescheduled, uninterrupted lunch break, according to Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health.
While the new schedule goes into effect nationwide starting Feb. 28, CVS said, some stores already have been affected by the new hours. According to CVS, the chain is notifying customers if and when their local store's hours are changing due to the new policy.
CVS said in a statement. "This break gives our pharmacy teams a predictable and consistent daily pause while minimizing disruption to our patients."
CVS’s statement went on to say, “We want to make sure our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are at their best, which means supporting their schedules accordingly. While we’ve always had a meal break policy, we’ve begun rolling out a pre-scheduled, uninterrupted lunch break across our pharmacies.”
All Rhode Island and Massachusetts pharmacies will be closing for the half-hour lunch break and customers who signed up to receive text messages should also have been notified. Every pharmacy has at least one licensed pharmacist on duty.
Signs are prominently posted at the Tewksbury pharmacy locations but still may take some customers by surprise. Customers with questions about their local store hours can call CVS customer service, 800-746-7287.
