TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at town hall. All members were present.
Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that she recently received a resident letter regarding the house at 17 Lee St., a historic property, which is owned by Board of Health member Bob Scarano. Permits were issued in 2004 for restoration of the property as a condition of approval for permits at 1110-1120 Main St., but the building remains unfinished.
The town holds a $10,000 bond on the Lee house. Lowder said she would reach out to Scarano for more information and to develop a plan of action.
Lowder shared that the Massachusetts Housing Partnership issued a 40B project eligibility letter for an adaptive reuse project at the Residence Inn on Andover Street. The project is expected to yield 130 units, including 34 two-bedroom apartments.
The board continued two as-built acceptance discussions at 1009 Livingston St. and 255 Salem St./Border Road to the next meeting.
The board approved a family suite special permit application at 171 Cardigan Road.
The board discussed a sign waiver at Eco Auto at 623 Main St., the former Nissan dealership. The board approved a larger sign than allowed by right for the green/electric vehicle dealership.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for the Carciofi Realty Trust at 770 Main St., an existing residential property next to Tewksbury Federal Credit Union. The company is seeking to develop a 10,000 square foot daycare center with 38 parking spaces.
The current zoning bylaw requires at minimum one space per eight children plus one space per employee, and the daycare expects to serve 187 children according to the proponent; a 20-student preschool exists next door.
Member Vinny Fratalia raised concerns over traffic backing up onto Main Street.
“What may fit on paper may not fit on the site,” he said.
Resident Kim Welch, director of Main Street Learning Academy next door at 778 Main St., said that traffic has been an issue since her school has been open and that drivers behaved aggressively towards parents trying to pull onto Main Street.
“It can be a little bit crazy,” she said.
Board members suggested that the proponent reduce the size of the facility to head off safety concerns with pick-ups and drop-offs as parents bring their children in and out of the school. The board continued the issue to the March 13 meeting.
A discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit for the reconstructed DPW/school maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road was continued to the board’s next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 13, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
