TEWKSBURY — At the Tewksbury select board meeting on March, 29, longtime select board member Anne Marie Stronach was recognized for her many years of service to Tewksbury. Stronach served two terms on the select board from 2007-2013 and returned for two more terms from 2016-2022. During the meeting, current select board members praised Stronach for her example, leadership, energy, and service to the community. Stronach served on and was a representative to several committees in the town as well. Stronach expects to fully stay involved in the town and help out, including continuing on the Elementary School Building committee.
Sentiments from current and former colleagues were glowing. Stronach is respected and praised for her dedication and attention to detail. For example, former school committee member Jamey Cutelis said, “Anne Marie is a dedicated hard working professional who always did everything she could to benefit all the people of Tewksbury.” Current select board member Todd Johnson has served with Stronach during multiple terms. Johnson said, “Anne Marie and I were first elected on the same day in 2007. Since then, we, along with others, led our town through initially very difficult times to a much better current financial picture. While we have not always agreed on various issues or approach, I know better than most that whenever we needed to make tough votes for the benefit of Tewksbury, Anne Marie was right there with me. Our town is better for it.”
Assistant town manager Steven Sadwick shared that Stronach’s contributions to the Green Committee helped the town achieve receipt of over $1 million for facilities energy conservation measures, and her presence on school building committees has added continuity and support, as well as her time on the Local Housing Partnership. “During her first race for Selectman, she was the first candidate I ever had reach out to me to try to understand the Community Development Department. I have a lot of respect for her as a candidate and as a member of the Select Board. The Town of Tewksbury greatly benefited from her passion, collaborative nature and due diligence. The community is a better place today due to Anne Marie’s service” said Sadwick in an email.
David Gay served with Stronach on the select board during her first terms, and spoke highly of her professionalism and ubiquitous line, “…just one more question…” “Anne Marie always brought up a point that I had not thought of. She studied the material and I was grateful for her thoughts, because she helped clarify a point or raise an issue we might otherwise have missed,” said Gay.
And town manager Richard Montuori said, “I have worked with Anne Marie since becoming Town Manager and she has always been hard working and never afraid to make tough decisions or shy away from difficult issues. Whatever was in the best interest of the Community was her number one priority.”
We asked Stronach for her thoughts on her tenure on the board.
How did you first decide to get involved in the town?
I began my town involvement while my children were attending TPS. My children have an age difference of 7 years. I noticed a dramatic reduction in programs that were no longer available to my youngest due to funding issues. I felt compelled to find ways for my youngest to have the same opportunities that had been afforded to my oldest. I engaged with a school advocacy group called U25, led by Jamie Cutelis, whose mission was to decrease Tewksbury's growing class sizes to under 25 students. U25 brought the issues to the forefront of community discussion. During this time, the town finances were challenging, and we asked Town Meeting to use free cash to support the schools. We were successful, but the administration didn't approve of our efforts. It appeared to me the town and the schools were pitted against each other due to the fiscal challenges of the moment. That was when I decided I would work tirelessly to bridge the gap between them, and pulled papers for Selectman in a field of six. My campaign messaging focused on fiscal responsibility — one town, one budget for all. I was actually quite surprised when I was given the honor by our residents of being elected to the Board.
What was the most meaningful experience you recall from your time on the board?
Tough choice! While communicating, listening and problem solving with residents is always most meaningful to me, if I had to select one specific experience, the opening of the new Tewksbury High School jumps to the top of the list. Engaging with students and staff who were so excited to have a state-of-the-art learning facility brought a great sense of community pride. It was truly a community effort. The school-town gap was closed —always amazing to see what can be accomplished if nobody cares who gets the credit!
If someone was interested in serving on the board, what would you tell them are the great and maybe not-so-great aspects?
It is so great to collaborate with, learn from and form personal relationships with so many incredible people. It is not so great when you have to make difficult decisions from choices placed on the table that are not optimal.
While the projects you’ve worked on are too numerous to mention, what are some of the ones you are most proud of?
The annual town budget, the financial task force, the Town Manager Selection Committee, the 275th Tewksbury Anniversary Celebration, the Green Community Committee, the High School Building Committee, the Elementary Building Committee
When it came to hard decisions, what was the main principle that guided you?
I am guided by the most ethical, equitable choice based on the available data, current information and resident input to drive decisions for the community at large. This often requires me to search my own biases and adjust my thinking to serve the greater good.
What is something that Tewksbury residents might not know about you?
Jamey Cutelis and I co-authored a bill which we filed to close a state loophole to allow local municipalities to tax state properties such as Tewksbury State Hospital. I worked to bring on other municipalities, including Walpole, to support the legislation. While this attempt was unsuccessful, it would have been a great benefit for Tewksbury.
Stronach said, “I have been honored to serve the residents of Tewksbury. While I know my work and the Board always has room for improvement, my efforts always had the town's best interest at the forefront of my efforts to represent you all.” She went on to thank her family and the community. “I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their thoughts, opinions, concerns, worries and challenges to help me serve you. I would be remiss if I didn’t call out my campaign manager Dennis Francis, my mentor Jay Kelley, as well as all of my fellow elected and appointed officials too numerous to mention. Most importantly, I could not have done this without my amazing family: my husband Rick, who is my biggest supporter; our boys Conor and Nick, who push my thinking; and our girls, Kayla & Karla and granddaughter, Teagan who are always at the ready to help out! All of YOU made me be the best select person I could be. Being a Tewksbury Select Member has been rewarding experience for me. I hope I made a contribution that improved the quality of life for our residents. Thank you all for allowing me the opportunity to contribute at this level. Blessed and Tewksbury Tough Always!” The Crier thanks Anne Marie Stronach.
