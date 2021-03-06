Matthew Whidden has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Matthew Whidden, a student athlete at Roger Williams University, has received both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.           (Courtesy photo)

NORTH ANDOVER — Lo­cal college freshman Matthew Whidden recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Matt is a 19-year old from North Andover. He is a student athlete at Roger Williams University, playing on the school’s tennis team after a successful career as North Andover High School’s number one tennis player in his four years of high school.

When asked why he was eligible at such a young age, Whidden explained, “My brother has cerebral palsy. And through his nur­sing company, me and my dad were assigned as his primary and secondary caregivers.”

For Whidden and his fa­ther, registering for an ap­pointment was easy.

“I signed up for a spot online. I received both do­ses at Lawrence Middle School.”

Whidden also clarified that he received the Mod­erna vaccine, as it was the one available to him.

When asked if he had any illness or soreness with the first dose, Whid­den said, “I did not have any side effects with the first vaccine”

In terms of the second dose, he said, “I experien­ced soreness around the injection spot on my arm. So far, that has been my only symptom.”

Whidden also explained some of the policies his college, Roger Williams Uni­versity, has put in place to ensure campus wide safety.

“We always have to wear masks, we always have to sanitize our hands and workspace when exiting classrooms, and we test twice a week. I think RWU is doing a great job at keeping us safe.”

Additionally, his experience with collegiate sports is affected by the pandemic.

“Being a student athlete is tough in COVID because we have to wear masks each time we play.”

When asked when he thinks college students could be able to get the vaccine, he said, “I predict that COVID vaccines will be available to college students nationwide by March of this year.”

When asked what has helped him emotionally through the age of coronavirus, Whidden explain­ed, “My girlfriend has helped me emotionally get through this difficult and chaotic time, as she is always there to make me happy.

“Additionally, playing vi­deo games with my friends online has been a big mo­rale booster.”

Whidden outlined a few hopes for the fall 2021 se­mester: “I hope to see more in-person classes and less mask wearing when outside.”

For Whidden, the hardest part about COVID is “not being able to see my friends and girlfriend a lot. If COVID were not here, I’d be playing a lot more tennis and going out with friends more often, and going to visit my girlfriend at her college campus.”

Finally, when asked what he would say to any­one hesitant to vaccinate, Whidden advised, “They should get it so we can feel more comfortable around everyone else and in our classrooms, and so we can get back to normal.”

As the COVID vaccine becomes available to more and more people, it is important to still re­main vigilant and follow proper procedures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

