NORTH ANDOVER — Local college freshman Matthew Whidden recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Matt is a 19-year old from North Andover. He is a student athlete at Roger Williams University, playing on the school’s tennis team after a successful career as North Andover High School’s number one tennis player in his four years of high school.
When asked why he was eligible at such a young age, Whidden explained, “My brother has cerebral palsy. And through his nursing company, me and my dad were assigned as his primary and secondary caregivers.”
For Whidden and his father, registering for an appointment was easy.
“I signed up for a spot online. I received both doses at Lawrence Middle School.”
Whidden also clarified that he received the Moderna vaccine, as it was the one available to him.
When asked if he had any illness or soreness with the first dose, Whidden said, “I did not have any side effects with the first vaccine”
In terms of the second dose, he said, “I experienced soreness around the injection spot on my arm. So far, that has been my only symptom.”
Whidden also explained some of the policies his college, Roger Williams University, has put in place to ensure campus wide safety.
“We always have to wear masks, we always have to sanitize our hands and workspace when exiting classrooms, and we test twice a week. I think RWU is doing a great job at keeping us safe.”
Additionally, his experience with collegiate sports is affected by the pandemic.
“Being a student athlete is tough in COVID because we have to wear masks each time we play.”
When asked when he thinks college students could be able to get the vaccine, he said, “I predict that COVID vaccines will be available to college students nationwide by March of this year.”
When asked what has helped him emotionally through the age of coronavirus, Whidden explained, “My girlfriend has helped me emotionally get through this difficult and chaotic time, as she is always there to make me happy.
“Additionally, playing video games with my friends online has been a big morale booster.”
Whidden outlined a few hopes for the fall 2021 semester: “I hope to see more in-person classes and less mask wearing when outside.”
For Whidden, the hardest part about COVID is “not being able to see my friends and girlfriend a lot. If COVID were not here, I’d be playing a lot more tennis and going out with friends more often, and going to visit my girlfriend at her college campus.”
Finally, when asked what he would say to anyone hesitant to vaccinate, Whidden advised, “They should get it so we can feel more comfortable around everyone else and in our classrooms, and so we can get back to normal.”
As the COVID vaccine becomes available to more and more people, it is important to still remain vigilant and follow proper procedures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.