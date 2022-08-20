The Tewksbury Police Department, Tewksbury Fire Department and Mass State Police had the privilege of escorting Sandrick Jorcelin home from Spaulding Rehab Hospital, in Boston, as he continues his recovery journey after being shot while on vacation in Canada. He suffered serious injuries back in May while vacationing in Laval, Quebec, a suburb north of Montreal. The bullet went through his abdomen and ended up lodged in his back. He was greeted by a warm welcome! Get well! (Courtesy photo)