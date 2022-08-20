TEWKSBURY — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, Tewksbury teen Sandrick Jorcelin was welcomed home by family and friends after three months of treatment from a drive-by shooting.
Jorcelin, 14, was vacationing in Montreal, Canada with his family this past May when they were assaulted by a drive-by shooter while leaving a family birthday party.
Jorcelin was shot in the abdomen and his uncle was killed in the attack. His mother and the other passengers in their car were also injured during the incident.
After being transferred from a Canadian hospital to the Boston area, Jorcelin received rehabilitation treatment at Spaulding Rehabilitation in Charlestown.
Family and friends have been an instrumental part of Jorcelin’s rehabilitation by rotating stays around the clock in order to be by his side during his difficult recovery.
In honor of his brave battle for recovery, Jorcelin’s much anticipated return home came with a police escort from Charlestown to Tewksbury, where Jorcelin was greeted by family, friends, his dog Dream, and his new Chocolate Toy Poodle, who Jorcelin appropriately named Hope.
In a statement released by Sandrick Jorcelin’s father, Ricardo Jorcelin, he expressed his gratitude to all of those who have supported the family during this difficult time.
He also spoke of the preparation and many renovations needed for their home in order to make it wheelchair accessible for Sanderick’s return.
A GoFundMe page has been started in Sandrick Jorcelin’s behalf in order to help pay for the many expenses the family will incur during his prolonged recovery.
