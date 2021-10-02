TEWKSBURY — In recent weeks, the Tewksbury Community Market welcomed almost 40 vendors to its last few markets. Among the vendors present was Tewksbury Florist and Greenery.
Located on Main Street in Tewksbury, Tewksbury Florist and Greenery is a regular vendor at the Community Market, appearing at many throughout the season this year, as well as years past.
The business first began in the 1950’s as a family flower stand, supplying a larger segment of the owner Gaetano Colantuonio’s father’s business in Wakefield. As time passed, Colantunonio’s business grew, transforming from a small seasonal shop to a year-round operation, complete with greenhouses to support plant growth in all seasons.
The business remained in the family, with members of the third generation currently operating the business as it stands today.
There are eight greenhouses on the premises, allowing the Greenery to prepare for upcoming seasons and holidays by growing a variety of annuals, perennials, and notable seasonal plants, such as poinsettias. In addition to plants, the Greenery also offers a gift line featuring flags, stepping stones, and other garden accessories.
To learn more about Tewksbury Florist and Greenery, visit their website: http://tewksburygreenery.com.
The Tewksbury Community Market will be held at Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots across the street from the Recreation Center, across from the Field of Dreams Complex, and next to the playground. Handicap parking will be located in the small lot in front of the Recreation Center.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.