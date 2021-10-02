Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — In re­cent weeks, the Tewks­bury Community Market welcomed almost 40 vendors to its last few markets. Among the vendors present was Tewksbury Florist and Greenery.

Located on Main Street in Tewksbury, Tewksbury Florist and Greenery is a regular vendor at the Com­munity Market, appearing at many throughout the season this year, as well as years past.

The business first began in the 1950’s as a family flower stand, supplying a larger segment of the own­er Gae­tano Colantuo­nio’s father’s business in Wake­field. As time pas­sed, Co­lantunonio’s business grew, transforming from a small seasonal shop to a year-round operation, complete with green­houses to support plant growth in all seasons.

The business remained in the family, with members of the third generation currently operating the business as it stands today.

There are eight greenhouses on the premises, allowing the Greenery to prepare for upcoming seasons and holidays by growing a variety of annuals, perennials, and not­able seasonal plants, such as poinsettias. In addition to plants, the Greenery also offers a gift line featuring flags, stepping stones, and other garden accessories.

To learn more about Tewksbury Florist and Greenery, visit their website: http://tewksburygreenery.com.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will be held at Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thurs­day from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots across the street from the Recreation Cen­ter, across from the Field of Dreams Complex, and next to the playground. Handicap park­ing will be located in the small lot in front of the Rec­reation Center.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.