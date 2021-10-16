TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury special Town Meeting convened at 7 p.m. at the TMHS gymnasium on Oct. 5, 2021, with 190 voters in attendance.
Scott Wilson was elected as temporary moderator, as moderator Todd Johnson was elected to the Board of Selectmen in the spring.
“These are still unusual times,” Wilson said, “but we’ll do our best to make this a familiar experience.”
Wilson reminded meeting attendees to observe social distancing and masking guidelines.
Article 1 was approved to appropriate $820,579 to FY22 departmental budgets. The additional funds are available because state and local revenue will be higher than previously expected.
Article 2 was approved to pay outstanding $3,795.71 bills from the prior fiscal year.
Article 3 was approved to transfer $180,168 from the general fund free cash to allow the town manager to pay for library carpeting, police station renovations, a boiler at the center fire station, a deputy fire chief assessment center, and a fire rescue vehicle.
Article 4 was approved to transfer $150,000 from the water enterprise fund retained earnings to be expended by the town manager for capital improvements, including engineering services for inspection, repairs, painting, and other improvements to the Astle Street water tank.
Article 5 was approved to transfer $3,940,314 in certified free cash from the general fund into the stabilization fund to pay for future emergencies or one-time purchases or projects.
Article 6 was approved to transfer $110,000 from the community preservation fund’s undesignated reserve to be expended for the purpose of drainage improvements at the State Field at Saunders Recreation Area on Livingston Street.
Article 7 was approved to transfer five parcels to the Tewksbury Conservation Commission to promote and protect en perpetuity watershed resources, open space, and wildlife habitat. The parcels, which represent 32.73 acres of protected land, are located on Catamount Road, Joanne Drive, behind 129 Fox Run, and behind Patten Road.
Article 8 was approved to authorize the town to grant an easement to National Grid to provide electrical service to the new Pleasant Street elementary school.
Article 9 was approved to authorize the Board of Selectmen to sell a 0.46 acre lot on Birchwood Road and a 0.62 acre lot on New York Road.
Articles 10 and 11 were adopted to amend the town’s zoning bylaw to update the Groundwater Protection District to include institutional controls as part of the town’s compliance with the consent decree regarding the Sutton Brook Disposal Area as recommended by the US Environmental Protection Agency and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Article 10 changed the text of the bylaw, and Article 11 established an updated corresponding map.
Articles 12, 13, and 14, sponsored by the Board of Selectmen, sought to change language related to the board, including changing the term “Board of Selectmen” to “Select Board,” any reference of Board of Selectmen to “board,” and “chairman” to “chair” — the change would impact the town charter, general bylaws, and zoning bylaws.
Selectman Jayne Wellman said that 286 years ago, when the first five selectmen were elected in Tewksbury, the term “selectmen was appropriate and timely… it is time to update and utilize inclusive and equitable language for all elected and appointed boards in our community,” adding that the board is the only one that uses gendered language.
Article 15, a citizen article, was approved to accept Robbie Terris Way as a town street. Petitioner Joseph LaLiberte explained that the roadway has been completed and approved by the DPW, planning board, and conservation commission.
Article 16 was a citizen article sponsored by Christine Chesbrough to create a “Do Not Knock” registry in Tewksbury. Currently, solicitors must obtain a license from the town and may solicit residences unless there is a posted notice that states “No Solicitors No Trespassing.”
The article would allow residents to opt out of solicitation at their home, and registered solicitors that call on residences that have opted out will be fined $300 and will not be allowed to solicit in Tewksbury for one year.
Chesbrough spoke about the harassment she and others have faced from “rude and pushy” solicitors, and cited the safety of children and senior scams as reasons to pass the article.
Finance Committee member Richard Levasseur proposed an amendment to the article to raise the fine to $1,000 “to add teeth for expending town resources to maintain lists.”
The amendment was adopted with sparse opposition.
The last 40 minutes of the meeting were occupied by discussion on Article 17, a citizen petition which proposed to change the term of the Planning Board from five years to three years.
Proponents and opponents spoke about the impact the change would make. Proponents suggested that changing the term to three years would encourage more participation and open up more opportunities for residents.
Opponents cited concerns about a learning curve and the risk of not achieving a supermajority in cases where that type of vote would be necessary.
Former Planning Board chair and local real estate attorney David Plunkett opposed the article because “I don’t believe you should make change just for the purpose of making change.”
As a special permit granting authority, he said, many issues before the board require a four-fifths supermajority vote.
However, resident and municipal planner Erin Wortman said that supermajority votes are a nonissue because elected officials are expected to appear at their first meeting ready to vote on what is before them.
Former selectman and longtime resident Jay Kelley supported the article, saying that in his personal experience running for office four times, term length is a major consideration for himself and other candidates in town.
“I never would have run for office if the commitment was five years. That seemed like forever... switching from five years to three years will absolutely generate more interest in running for the office of planning board.”
He urged residents to vote in favor of the article. The article was adopted 125-40.
Special Town Meeting was adjourned at 8:32 p.m. after an hour and a half.
