Just when we thought it was safe to put the snow boots and shovels away, Mother Nature decides to start the month of March with a one-two punch of winter weather, offering multiple snow events in a 10-day span.
Instead of complaining about all of the early spring activities we may be missing out on, now is your chance to embrace a traditional winter activity that you may have overlooked — snowshoeing.
Despite the fact that snowshoes have been in existence for centuries and most people are familiar with the activity of snowshoeing, many have never actually tried to snowshoe.
No one is exactly sure when the snowshoe was invented, but according to the U.S. Forest Service, they are believed to have been created in Central Asia about 4,000 BC. These snowshoes were made from a stretched out piece of leather and wooden blocks.
European settlers were introduced to the snowshoe by the Athaspagan Indians of the northwest coast and the Algoquin Indians of the Great Lakes region. These snowshoes were made with a woven frame, looking more like the snow shoes of today.
By the 1800’s snowshoes were a common means for transportation in Canada, the Alaska area, and the northern regions of the U.S.
Today, snowshoes are still used as a means to travel in deep snow, but they have also become a fun, winter activity for the novice and avid snowshoer alike.
Snowshoes are specialized outdoor gear made specifically for walking on snow. They provide a large footprint that spreads the user’s weight out and allows them to travel on top of the snow, rather than walking through the snow.
For those looking for a fun, low impact, affordable winter sport, snowshoeing could be the perfect winter sport for you and your family.
Snowshoeing will not fulfill your need for speed like skiing or sledding, but it does offer many health benefits.
If you are looking for a good weight loss workout, snowshoeing offers a great cardiovascular workout that can burn up to 1,000 calories per hour, and it is more challenging than regular walking or hiking.
Snowshoeing can also provide low-impact muscle building as well as balance strengthening and agility. It is also a great activity to build endurance.
No need to be a seasoned “winter sportsman” to participate in snowshoeing, as no prior winter activity experience is required.
However, you will want to make sure you are properly equipped for snowshoeing before you head out to the snow trails.
First you will need a proper fitting pair of snowshoes. Although snowshoes can be purchased online, it is recommended to be properly fit for snowshoes, especially if you are new to the sport. Most sporting goods and outdoor adventure stores will be able to guide you with your first snowshoe purchase.
There is no need to spend a lot of money to buy a pair of snowshoes, but keep in mind that spending a little more than the bargain brand snowshoe will get you better flotation, lighter weight and more comfort.
You will also need a pair of warm, well fitting winter boots, gloves, hat and ski goggles. Wool socks are recommended as they provide warmth while wicking away moisture.
For the beginner, poles are not necessary, but when you advance to snowshoeing on more rugged terrain, you may want to invest in some poles.
It is also a good idea to bring along a lightweight backpack to hold a few essentials like food, water, a cell phone or a GPS navigational tool if you are planning on doing any snowshoeing outside of your own back yard or local park.
Even if you are snowshoeing on a known trail, it is easier than you think to get lost, so it is always a good idea to bring along a few essentials.
The seasoned snowshoer will tell you the best snowshoeing conditions are with freshly fallen, powdery snow, but for your first time out, you may want to try snowshoeing on one of the areas many pre-designated snowshoe trails.
Harold Parker State Forest in Andover offers wide trails with gentle rolling hills, perfect for the beginner snowshoer.
Weir Hill in North Andover has a 1.9 mile loop that is a great place to explore for the beginner snowshoer.
The Blue Hill Reservation in Milton has more than 125 miles of trails including a 2 mile loop made just for beginners.
For those who would like to give snowshoeing a try before you invest in buying your own snowshoes, there are several places that will rent snowshoes and provide scenic trails.
The Massachusetts Trustees offer snowshoe rentals and trails at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, Cranes Beach in Ipswich, Field Farm in Williamstown, Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, and Notchview in Windsor.
Weston Ski Track in Weston offers multiple types of trails as well as snowshoe rentals and lessons.
Some outdoor sporting goods stores also rent snowshoes as well as sell them, so it may be worth making a few phone calls to your favorite sporting goods retailer to inquire about renting snowshoes before you purchase them.
While the month of March seems determined to stay a lion at least for the next few weeks, take advantage of the snow while it lasts.
March is actually the perfect time to spend the afternoon in the snow as the sun is a bit warmer, compared to January or February, and we do have the calendar on our side that spring is not too far off.
For more information about snowshoe rentals and guided trail tours at one of the Trustees properties, visit https://thetrustees.org.
For a complete list of snowshoeing and cross country ski trails across the commonwealth of Massachusetts visit www.visit-massachusetts.com/state/cross-country-skiing-snowshoeing/winter-activities/.
