TEWKSBURY — The Green Committee met on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 to discuss opportunities for 2021 energy saving projects as part of Tewksbury’s Green Communities designation. The meeting was held virtually via Webex.
Town Planner Anna McGinty opened the meeting and explained that the first application deadline for projects is in April, with another application opportunity in the fall of 2021.
The Town of Tewksbury’s Green Committee was established to explore energy conservation and renewable/alternative energy generation strategies for the community. The committee looks at the town’s baseline energy consumption and prioritizes projects that would bring the maximum amount of return and energy savings for each investment. The committee applies for grants offered through the state.
Jon Marchand, maintenance director for the Tewksbury school department, discussed potential energy saving projects at the Wynn Middle School such as boiler work and occupancy sensors for classrooms and offices, and opportunities for continued projects at the Heath Brook Elementary school in the form of lighting upgrades.
Vinnie Bomal, the town’s facilities manager, discussed revisiting replacement of one or both of the boilers at the senior center. Prior grant cycles have been used for improvements in the schools and town buildings. The town works with Guardian Energy Management Solutions of Marlborough, a project management company supporting Green Communities and their initiatives.
Member Thomas Cooke asked about the auditing of work invoices in the context of the Green Communities grant. McGinty explained that the town waits to receive the initial 25 percent of the grant money before paying out the invoices, then receives any additional invoices and pays them, with the state then making a final walkthrough of the projects and issuing a reimbursement to the town.
There is also a required contribution from the schools for specific projects related to Green Communities grants and Cooke inquired which accounts those monies are coming from in the context of budgeting. Cooke also asked about the signing off of purchase orders for project materials, and the tracking of actual returns on energy savings projects after the fact, and if that information is analyzed.
McGinty explained that her office applies for the grants, but does not have the responsibility for tracking invoices or returns. According to McGinty, that process is handled by the Community Development administrator and the town manager.
The committee discussed the timeline for getting the next round of projects defined and prioritized, hoping to hit the first 2021 grant round in April. Once audits of the proposed projects are completed, the committee will reconvene to evaluate and vote on them to then submit to McGinty for the application.
McGinty also announced that the UMass Amherst Clean Energy Center offered the town a clean energy assessment free of charge to determine which town buildings can benefit from energy saving projects. Students will be looking at the Mass Energy Insight, a tracker all of the town’s energy consumption.
In addition, the group is going to offer an in-depth analysis of one building in the town that they select as part of a class project, led by a graduate student.
The next meeting of the committee will be Feb. 11, 2021.
