TEWKSBURY — Every year has its changes, and a big change came to the Wynn School late this October, with the retirement of their secretary Joanne Kearns, which was announced to the general public earlier this year with a post on Twitter by the school.
The Wynn School Twitter page had posted a “Congratulations to Mrs. Kearns, our school secretary! After committing 44 years to the Tewksbury Public Schools and the Wynn, she is retiring! We are so grateful for her dedication and care for all students, staff, and families. She will be greatly missed by all!”
Joanne Kearns began her career as Administrative Assistant in 1978. As secretary, she would have helped countless students, educators, and families for the past 44 years and helped keep things at the John Wynn Middle School running smoothly. In her time in Tewksbury Public Schools, she witnessed countless changes, ushered in the turn of a new century, saw the construction of the now Tewksbury Memorial High School and the construction of what will be the new elementary school in Tewksbury, and worked hard through a global pandemic alongside her fellow administrators, educators, students and their families.
The Patch released a recent article in their Local Hero series, in which Kearns was highlighted after nomination.
Her husband, Ed Kearns, nominated for her to be featured and said, “I believe she is a hero because of her dedication to her job and her staff at Wynn Middle School. We have been married for 55 years. For 44 of those years, she has not once hated going to work in the morning. That's a hero to the community in my humble opinion.”
According to the John Wynn Middle School website, the role of secretary is currently held by Kathleen Benvenuto.
This is not the only big change that has come to Wynn Middle School this year, with assistant principal Andrew Long selected to be the principal at Tewksbury Memorial High School earlier this year. His position of assistant principal is now being held by Victoria Cordeiro.
While Kearns will be missed by those around her, she is thanked for dedicating almost 50 years to the Tewksbury Public School District, for all the hard work and kindness she showed in those years, and wished a happy and relaxing retirement with friends and family.
