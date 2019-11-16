Walking in the woods on an autumn day adds a different dimension to the forest. Leaves are crunchy, most have fallen, and the landscape is blanketed in auburn, orange, yellow, red and brown.
Lime Quarry Reservation offers just such a walk, with several trails organized by the Town of Chelmsford and the Chelmsford Conservation Commission. Located at 151 Littleton Road (Route 110), the property consists of 64 acres between route 110 and route 495.
According to the Town of Chelmsford website, the property has evidence of lime quarries and kilns dating back to 1736. The lime was used to plaster homes in the area.
According to mindat.org, “It is said that the mortar made with Chelmsford lime was ‘so strong and clings so tenaciously, that bricks laid in it are not worth cleaning.’”
The website also states that in 1818, the limestone quarried here was called “Chelmsfordite” before being further identified as scapolite.
The paths at Lime Quarry are well marked and cleared, though there are rocks and branches and sturdy footwear should be worn. The trails criss cross the property and meander past stone walls, deep quarry scars, and a few erratics — boulders that have been deposited by glacial action. The area supports some unique plants, specific to the type of geology that is characteristic of areas with limestone.
A brook burbled under some of the bridges we crossed — and there is clear evidence that more brooks are on the property but our drought conditions have prevailed. There are numerous boardwalks which are sturdy and well placed. A vernal pool is also reported on the site, and there is a giant hole, evidence of the quarry activity that went on.
This is a good place for birding and we heard several different calls; hawks and sparrows for sure. The loop is family friendly and folks were out walking dogs. The park is chock full of letterboxes, geocaches, and we even happened upon a family that was orienteering.
The trails also caught the eye of our mountain biking contingent. Our walk took us approximately one hour and it was just refreshing to discover a new open space that is so close to home. This is a property worth visiting in every season as the landscape will reveal something new.
