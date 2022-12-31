TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Dec. 20, 2022 for its last meeting of the year.
The board heard a presentation on the new MBTA Communities legislation from NMCOG executive director Jennifer Raitt.
Raitt also presented on the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program. A free technical assistance program offered through NMCOG from the state’s Broadband Institute will help the town receive state and federal digital equity funds.
“Digital equity is about making sure everyone has affordable access to the Internet and the tools they need to safely and productively use it,” Raitt explained.
NMCOG can help the town determine its specific needs and create a plan and gain funding to support those needs. More than $1 billion have already been allocated by the state for digital equity projects. Raitt said that neighboring communities may be able to work together in a regional partnership.
The board approved a new common victualler license and renewal application for The Pushcart Cafe.
The board approved a resident-initiated Arbor Day proclamation to support Tewksbury’s designation as a Tree City.
Tree House Brewing Company sought 30 separate one-day beer and wine licenses to host customers in a tent outside from Jan. 6 to Feb. 9. Tree House chief of staff Sarah Maggi Morin explained that the estimated number of attendees is 298, and the company holds a “very strict” three beer limit.
“We’re really excited to invite the community to be together in one space and enjoy our product,” she said.
In the interim, the company will be doing construction on the main building to be operational by golf season. Eagle Drive residents asked about noise and traffic; Maggi Morin said that the tent will be located on the other side of the property by the McDonald’s lot lines.
She added that while the company will not be providing food, but hopes to have food trucks. The board approved the licenses.
The board approved a transfer of a class II used car dealer’s license from ND Autos to Tewksbury Auto Service at 1258 Main St.
The board set the dates for 2023 spring Town Meeting for Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and for special Town Meeting for Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at TMHS. The warrant will be open through Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.; residents seeking to submit an article can visit the town website for signature and submission information.
The board allowed two seats to be added to the spring election ballot — a two-year unexpired term for the Housing Authority, formerly held by the late Bob Demers, and a two-year unexpired term on the Planning Board left by Eric Ryder’s resignation.
The board returned to a discussion on the town’s entertainment license fee schedule. Town Manager Richard Montuori suggested that businesses with a single television or radio should be exempt from the $25 fee, and the board agreed.
The board accepted a $3,000 donation from Lowell Five Bank for the fire department.
Member Jayne Wellman noted that the Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street will be officially opening on Jan. 5, and asked residents to be patient as students and families adjust to new routines and routes.
Chair Todd Johnson closed out the final meeting of the year by thanking the town manager and town staff for their hard work, and thanked his colleagues for “their patience and effort in helping to keep moving Tewksbury forward.”
The next meeting will be held on Jan. 10, 2023. To view the meeting packet, visit tewksbury-ma.gov, or watch the meeting at www.youtube.com/TewksburyTV.
