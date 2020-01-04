LOWELL — The two suspects in connection with the Oct. 28, 2016 death of Tewksbury Memorial High School student, Ethan Costello, are set to stand trial on Jan. 21, 2020 after many postponements and delays.
Joseph Zagarella, 20, is charged with manslaughter, and Thomas Ogden, 53, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.
Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries while in attendance of a party at a residence in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell, owned by Ogden. The party, which was held on Oct. 28, 2016, was allegedly hosted by Ogden’s daughter, and attended by over 70 teens, many from Tewksbury.
According to witnesses, Costello was allegedly intoxicated, along with many other teens that were at the party, and accidentally bumped into Zagarella. Zagarella then allegedly grabbed Costello by the neck and slammed him onto the floor, causing Costello to hit his head on the concrete floor.
Friends of Costello tried to revive him, and one witness alleged that Ogden refused to help. According to investigators reports, there was up to a two hour delay before getting Costello medical treatment.
Costello was eventually brought to the emergency room of Lowell General Hospital. He later died from his injuries on Oct. 31, 2016, after being transported to Tufts Floating Hospital in Boston.
Zagarella has been under house arrest since his arraignment in 2017 and Ogden was released on personal recognizance after his 2017 arraignment.
Zagarella and Ogden were originally set to stand trial in November of 2018, but an extension was granted by a Lowell Superior Court Judge. A new trial date was set for August of 2019, but a continuance was granted until Jan. 21, 2020. The trial is set to take place at the Lowell Superior Court.
